Russia needs China more: Are Putin and Xi in a marriage of convenience? | Economic and commercial news

After China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin pledged to usher in a new era of partnership, experts are questioning the depth of the relationship between the United States' two most powerful rivals and its economic impact.

China and Russia have a long and complex relationship.

The hypothesis is that the two great powers side by side, each with a giant landmass, areas with extreme weather, and a long shared international border, would be natural allies.

Although this has not been the case historically, today, after decades of rivalry, the two have finally come closer in the face of Western sanctions against Russia.

Moscow needs powerful allies to help it implement sanctions workarounds, while Beijing is also looking for allies to create a new order that challenges the United States.

The latest meeting, for which Putin visited China, is a significant diplomatic signal of the importance of this relationship, said Elina Ribakova, a non-resident senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, especially since it took place just after the visits from the United States. officials, including by Secretary of State Antony Blinken last month.

The 43rd meeting between the two leaders also took place following an executive order from US President Joe Biden threatening sanctions against financial institutions that help Russia evade sanctions.

This December order worries Putin.

He wanted to go to China to reassure them that [Moscow] I wouldn't do anything to get him in trouble.

Russia is a junior partner and this trip was a reminder [from it] to China who were there for you and we promise eternal friendship, Ribakova said, adding that the latter sentiment had already been echoed.

Last year, bilateral trade reached a record $240 billion and China is now Russia's largest trading partner. But Russia is only sixth behind China, according to a report from the Council on Foreign Relations.

Russia has also increased its international trade in rubles and the yuan's share of its imports has increased from 5 percent to 20-25 percent since the start of the large-scale invasion of Ukraine, Ribakova noted in a December article for which she co-wrote. the Center for a New American Security.

The yuan's share in the domestic market has also increased from less than 1% before February 2022 to more than 30% today, the newspaper noted.

Although they were brought together by sanctions, the fact is that Russia needs China more, Ribakova said.

First as a buyer of its oil, especially since sanctions have restricted its market, but also as a supplier of military components.

About 70 to 90 percent of the Russian military's components are Western-made, Ribakova said, explaining that China produces these parts for Western customers and manufacturers ship them to Russia, a process that provides deniability for the West.

Russia will want to do everything it can to keep China close, especially as it faces the very real threat of global isolation, particularly from larger powers, he told Al Jazeera Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Center.

If the war [in Ukraine] continues to rage, Moscow will need economic support. But she doesn't have many friends who can give her the kind of support she needs, China being one of the few, he said.

At the same time, although it is beneficial for Beijing to have a competitive fuel source in the Middle East, it does not want Russia to become too dependent on it and does not want this fraught situation in which Russia would become China's guardianship, Kugelman added.

Risk for Indian interests

Analysts expect these ties to continue to grow in the immediate future, with China helping Moscow wherever possible.

But there is another player in this mix that must be considered India.

New Delhi has also become a major buyer of Russian oil, whose share has increased from less than 2% to around 35% today, Ribakova noted.

Although these purchases have helped the South Asian country improve its balance of payments, they certainly do not support Russia's war against Ukraine, Kugelman said.

One reason is that the war risks bringing Russia and China closer together, which in turn could pose a risk to India's interests.

New Delhi fears that its old enemy China, with which it shares a disputed 3,440 km (2,140 mile) border, could exploit its influence over Russia to pressure Moscow into reducing ties with India, including the sale of the S-400 missile system.

If Russia resists Chinese pressure to reduce its sales to India, it could jeopardize its access to much-needed capital from Beijing and would put Moscow in a difficult position.

India has also been a big supporter of the US Indo-Pacific strategy, which promises support for regional connectivity, trade and investment as Washington seeks to build its network to limit China's reach.

India fears that China could use its influence and push Russia to change its naval projection capabilities in the Bay of Bengal, Kugelman said, noting that in recent times Russian ships have docked in Bangladesh and Myanmar.

For now, New Delhi does not have much capacity to do anything about it. But Moscow needs all the friends it can get. It's a tight balancing act.