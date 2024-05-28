Politics
Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | President Jokowi Attends Inauguration of GP Ansors Board of Directors
President Joko Jokowi Widodo attended the inauguration of an event titled “Towards the Future Ansor”, at Istora Senayan, Gelora Bung Karno Sports Complex, Jakarta, Monday (05/27). At the event, President Jokowi also inaugurated the Executive Council of the Ansor Youth Movement (GP Ansor, an Indonesian Islamic youth organization) for the period 2024-2029.
In his speech, President Jokowi expressed gratitude for Indonesia's stable economic situation amid global crises.
“We should be grateful for a truly extraordinary gift from Allah. We have been able to deal with various crises around the world at a time when so many countries are becoming patients of the IMF (International Monetary Fund),” the President said.
The President said that more than 96 countries are currently patients of the IMF. “And if we look at the ranking of the major G20 countries, our economic growth still ranks among the top three or five,” he continued.
President Jokowi mentioned three main issues that concern countries around the world, namely exchange rates, oil prices and loan interest rates.
Firstly, the President highlighted the importance of the stability of the rupee exchange rate against global currencies, especially the US dollar, as it influences price rise. The first problem is linked to the exchange rate. In Indonesia, which is stronger, the rupiah or the US dollar? Once the US dollar strengthens, be careful, prices will increase. But if Rupiah strengthens, the prices of goods, especially imported ones, will be much cheaper.
The second problem relates to the global impact of rising global oil prices. Second, oil prices. Be careful, the war in Palestine which involves Iran is also worrying the world, so oil prices are increasing.”
The Head of State declared that the global geopolitical situation cannot be underestimated because it intersects with other things. Wars in Palestine or Ukraine, which are taking place in distant locations, could also have an impact on Indonesia. It seems that the war in Palestine has nothing to do with Indonesia, which is located very far away. But it is. If oil prices rise, all prices of goods will rise as well.
Likewise, the war between Ukraine and Russia, he continued, has also caused the prices of wheat and its processed products to skyrocket. The war takes place in a very distant place but its influence can extend everywhere. It's geopolitics. If we do not take action, this could lead to an increase in prices.”
The third problem that concerns all countries is loan interest, because all countries in the world have loans.
For this reason, President Jokowi stressed the importance of maintaining political stability to achieve a golden Indonesia in 2045. “In my opinion, the most important thing is how we can prevent political turbulence from occurring. We maintain everything to ensure political stability because it is the key to the development of any country. If we fail to maintain this situation, the economic damage will recur. “That is why I warn the party leaders present here that in the future political stability will again be very important.”
Therefore, he added, the equitable development, devaluation of industry, pro-community programs and transformation towards a green economy carried out by the government must remain sustainable.
In his speech, the President also expressed gratitude to the Ansor Youth Movement (GP Ansor) for upholding the spirit of unity and never giving up as suggested in the GP Ansors march song. When I heard GP Ansors' marching song earlier, I really got goosebumps. When Ansor takes a big step forward, he can overcome a thousand obstacles. It is this spirit that GP Ansor must continue to defend, the spirit of unity and the spirit of never giving up to maintain the national knot and maintain Hubbul Wathon Minal Iman (an Arabic expression meaning loving one's own country is part of faith).
Ending his speech, President Jokowi congratulated the new management of GP Ansor. “Finally, to all the new managers of GP Ansor, I wish you success in your profession and your work. I believe that the new leadership of GP Ansor will always serve as the node that unites the nation towards the golden Indonesia that we aspire to,” he concluded. (FID/ABD)
