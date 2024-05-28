Rishi Sunak lashes out at Boris Johnson ally after claiming he would move to US | Politics | News





Rishi Sunak has rejected claims he will walk away from the UK if he loses the next general election. The Prime Minister said he was deeply committed to improving people's lives. Lord Zac Goldsmith, a close ally of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, was among those who claimed Mr Sunak would disappear to California within weeks if the Conservatives lost the election. And the Tory leader said: I'm surprised that Lord Goldsmith, who I don't think I've spoken to for a very long time, has such intimate knowledge of my family's arrangements. » The Conservatives trail Labor by 20 points, with voters due to go to the polls on July 4.

Asked if he would remain an MP for the entire next parliament if he lost to Sir Keir Starmer, Rishi Sunak replied: My children are at school. It's my house. My football team has just been promoted to the Premier League, so I plan to spend many more happy times at Saint Marys watching them. So of course, that's what I'm going to do. That's what I did. I grew up in Southampton. I was raised with a very strong ethic of service to my community. That's what I believe. That's what I've always done. That’s why I got into politics. This is why I became an MP and this is what I will continue to do. It is obviously subjective that my constituents give me the honor of continuing to represent them.

Rishi Sunak tried his hand at dribbling and took part in drills at Chesham United's football pitch alongside young players during a campaign visit on Monday afternoon. Mr Sunak attempted dribbling practice with four different age groups: under-eights, under-nines, under-11s and under-16s. “Did we win?” » he asked the group of players he had joined after the whistle. “No,” one of them replied. Conservative peer Lord Goldsmith, an ally of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, hit out at Mr Sunak and indicated he believed the Tories were on course for electoral disaster. “I understand the anger at Sunak who has damaged the party almost beyond repair and who has virtually guaranteed that the majority of his MPs will lose their jobs next month,” the former minister said. “But it is difficult to muster much sympathy given that none of this would have happened without the complicity of a majority of the party and that what is happening now was entirely predictable, even predicted. “The hope is that when Sunak disappears to California in a few weeks, there will be at least a few decent MPs left to rebuild around.”

