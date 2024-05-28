Connect with us

Kolkata Police today issues traffic advisory ahead of PM Modi's mega rally; Check details here

 


The Kolkata Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mega roadshow in the city on May 28-29. The advisory includes detours, road closures and alternative routes to manage the expected increase in traffic during the event. Modi's visit to West Bengal is spread over two days, ahead of the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections, scheduled for June 1.

The Kolkata Traffic Police posted the notification on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

Modi is expected to arrive in West Bengal on Tuesday afternoon and will address a public meeting at Ashoknagar in Barasat constituency at 2:30 p.m. According to BJP sources, he will hold another rally in Jadavpur at 4 p.m.

Later in the day, around 5:55 p.m., he will pay floral tribute to the statue of Subhas Chandra Bose, followed by a 2.5 km roadshow in Kolkata.

The advisory states that movement of all types of commercial vehicles will be restricted in parts of Kolkata from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday and 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday or until the conclusion of PM Modi's visit. In addition, vehicle parking will be regulated or restricted during these hours.

Traffic restrictions

In accordance with the notice, traffic restrictions on May 28 will be in effect on the following routes:

  • 11 Furlong Gate, Khhidderpore Road, J&N Island, Red Road, RR Avenue, Govt. East Square, Esplanade Row East, Esplanade Crossing, CR Avenue, JM Avenue, Girish Avenue, KVV Avenue, NK Saha Lane, Udbodhan Lane, Bhupen Bose Avenue, Shyambazar 5point Crossing, Bidhan Sarani, College Street, Aurobinda Sarani, Beadon Street, Vivekananda Road, Girish Park Crossing, B.B Ganguly Street, Lalbazar Street, BBD Bag East and Old Court House Street.

Traffic restrictions on May 29 will be in effect on the following routes:

  • Raj Bhawan Gate (South), RR Avenue, Red Road, Jenson & Nicholson Island, Khhidderpore Road and 11 Furlong Gate.

Additionally, Biddhan Sarani will not be operational for all vehicles from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Movement of all types of heavy goods vehicles will be restricted near Raj Bhawan from 6 a.m. Tuesday to 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Published: May 28, 2024, 09:21 AM IST

