Kolkata Police today issues traffic advisory ahead of PM Modi's mega rally; Check details here

The Kolkata Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mega roadshow in the city on May 28-29. The advisory includes detours, road closures and alternative routes to manage the expected increase in traffic during the event. Modi's visit to West Bengal is spread over two days, ahead of the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections, scheduled for June 1.

The Kolkata Traffic Police posted the notification on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

Also read: Cyclone Remal to hit Bengal today: IMD issues stern warning in THESE states; flights suspended in Kolkata. 10 points

Also read: Kolkata Police impose Section 144 in parts of city from May 28 to July 26 to prevent 'violent protests'

Modi is expected to arrive in West Bengal on Tuesday afternoon and will address a public meeting at Ashoknagar in Barasat constituency at 2:30 p.m. According to BJP sources, he will hold another rally in Jadavpur at 4 p.m.

Later in the day, around 5:55 p.m., he will pay floral tribute to the statue of Subhas Chandra Bose, followed by a 2.5 km roadshow in Kolkata.

The advisory states that movement of all types of commercial vehicles will be restricted in parts of Kolkata from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday and 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday or until the conclusion of PM Modi's visit. In addition, vehicle parking will be regulated or restricted during these hours.

Traffic restrictions

In accordance with the notice, traffic restrictions on May 28 will be in effect on the following routes:

11 Furlong Gate, Khhidderpore Road, J&N Island, Red Road, RR Avenue, Govt. East Square, Esplanade Row East, Esplanade Crossing, CR Avenue, JM Avenue, Girish Avenue, KVV Avenue, NK Saha Lane, Udbodhan Lane, Bhupen Bose Avenue, Shyambazar 5point Crossing, Bidhan Sarani, College Street, Aurobinda Sarani, Beadon Street, Vivekananda Road, Girish Park Crossing, B.B Ganguly Street, Lalbazar Street, BBD Bag East and Old Court House Street.

Also read: From hiring a butcher in Dhaka to cutting the body into pieces: how Bangladeshi MP Anwarul Azim Anar was assassinated in Kolkata

Traffic restrictions on May 29 will be in effect on the following routes:

Raj Bhawan Gate (South), RR Avenue, Red Road, Jenson & Nicholson Island, Khhidderpore Road and 11 Furlong Gate.

Additionally, Biddhan Sarani will not be operational for all vehicles from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Movement of all types of heavy goods vehicles will be restricted near Raj Bhawan from 6 a.m. Tuesday to 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Stage alert!

Livemint Tops Charts as World's Fastest Growing News Site Click here learn more.

You are on Mint! India's No.1 News Destination (Source: Press Gazette). Learn more about our commercial coverage and market insights Click here!

Get all the latest business news, market news, latest events and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less

Published: May 28, 2024, 09:21 AM IST

Topics that might interest you

