Trump prepares for the final act of his historic criminal trial

Donald Trump's first criminal trial reached its dramatic final act with lawyers for both sides ready Tuesday to hammer home their arguments before jurors consider a verdict that could make history.

These summaries mark the culmination of a trial that began more than a month ago. They are expected to last all day Tuesday and could extend into the next day. After Judge Juan Merchan explains the law to jurors, Trump and the rest of the country will be held in suspense to see if he becomes the first ex-president and presumptive Republican Party nominee to be convicted of a crime after allegedly falsified financial records to hide. a hush money payment to an adult film star in 2016.

The verdict will have repercussions far beyond the courtroom and Trump's personal life as the case is now intertwined with his bid to win back the White House. The stakes are particularly high as this will likely be the only one of four ongoing criminal trials expected to go to a jury before the November election. The former president appeared in a sour mood on the eve of his return to the courtroom, lashing out at opponents he called Human Scum in a Memorial Day social media post .

Trump's defense team is trying to spare their client the ignominy of a conviction that would tarnish his reputation. The ex-president's lead lawyer, Todd Blanche, is expected to focus on the credibility of former fixer-turned-Trump nemesis Michael Cohen, who faced bruising cross-examination, and ask why other figures The ex-president's key business and personal matters have not been called by prosecutors, CNN's Kara Scannell reported.

Joshua Steinglass, who is leading the prosecution's closing arguments, will follow Blanche and is expected to spend several hours presenting the jury with text messages, phone records, testimony from other witnesses and the 34 allegedly falsified documents to corroborate Cohen's testimony . Ultimately, the team working for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, will try to convince seven male and five female jurors that Trump orchestrated a scheme to hide unflattering information from voters in what was an early example of election interference.

Trump has denied having an affair with Stormy Daniels and has pleaded not guilty. His lawyers don't need to convince all the jurors that he is innocent; they only need one juror to object to the unanimous guilty verdict required to convict him. Their conduct of the trial, during which they produced only two witnesses for a brief defense, indicates that they will argue that the State of New York failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the ex-president ordered and executed a plan which, in any case, they say, does not amount to breaking the law. They argued during the trial that there was no evidence of criminal intent. And they will seek to leave jurors with a devastating final image of Cohen, who admitted on the stand that he was a liar and benefited financially from a growing media empire targeting his ex-boss.

While that's a big difference from a hung jury that could force the judge to declare a mistrial, leaving prosecutors open to retry Trump, any outcome that doesn't result in a conviction could serve Trump's political goals, at least for now.

I don't know if voters see much difference between the two. For many, including the accused, the only relevant question is whether or not he is a convicted felon, said CNN legal analyst Elliot Williams. So I guess the defense is just hoping to plant a seed in the head of that juror who has enough doubts about the case and might be stubborn enough not to back down.

Blanche argued earlier in the month that Cohen was so conflicted as a witness that the case shouldn't even go to the jury. He told the judge: He testified. And he lied under oath. In this courtroom. And the consequences of that lie, if accepted by the jury, are potentially a conviction.

Closing arguments are the stage in a case where attorneys summarize weeks of complex testimony and courtroom theater and sketch out a narrative designed to shape deliberations over the evidence in the jury room. They are also used to impress upon jurors the enormous stakes in a trial, both the grave reality that a person's reputation and even liberty are at stake and the importance of upholding the rule of law .

The jury in this case must work through a complex legal equation at the heart of the case. To reach a guilty verdict, they must agree that New York state prosecutors have proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Trump falsified business records, which is normally a misdemeanor in the state . Then, to convict Trump of a crime, the jury must determine that this was done to commit another crime in this case in connection with the 2016 election.

The prosecution will likely argue that even though the defense mishandled Cohen, he told the truth about key elements of the case and that his testimony was corroborated in advance by weeks of evidence.

Former Manhattan prosecutor Jeremy Saland told CNN This Morning on Sunday that it's not important how jurors generally view Cohen as a person. Whether you like Michael Cohen, want him to date your sister, want him to be your brother-in-law, you don't have to like the guy. This is not a sympathy contest. (Was he) truthful at that time? Was he honest and credible?

In a few days of evidence, the prosecution built a legal edifice brick by brick ahead of the attacks on Cohen's credibility, which everyone knew were coming since the man who described himself as Trump's former thug was imprisoned for crimes including lying to Congress. .

There have been weeks and weeks of testimony from witnesses who have testified and whose testimony has been corroborated by emails, bank statements, contemporaneous phone calls, text messages and other documents of a conspiracy, argued prosecutor Matthew Colangelo in court.

This evidence was intended to create a scenario highlighting Trump's alleged affair with Daniels, in explicit and detailed terms, in order to explain to jurors why he might have wanted to cover it up. They obtained testimony from former tabloid editor David Pecker to highlight Trump's habit of shutting down embarrassing stories, and they produced evidence from former Trump associates, including the former communications director of White House Hope Hicks, to counter the idea that Trump was simply trying to hide his embarrassment. about Daniels from his family and was rather worried about voters forming an unfavorable impression of him in 2016.

Prosecutors also sketched a paper trail suggesting that Cohen was acting on the ex-president's orders in making a $130,000 payment to Daniels and that Trump was involved in falsifying financial accounts while president to cover up a refund to his former fixer.

Tuesday's closing arguments will create another personal test for Trump, whose attacks on witnesses have already led Merchan to warn that he could be jailed for further violations of a partial silence order. While staying just inside Merchan's red line, Trump continued to launch daily rhetorical attacks against the judge, prosecutors and the Justice Department, as well as false claims that the trial was part of a global plot by President Joe Biden to destroy him before Election Day. .

Trump has expressed doubts that the 12 New Yorkers who will try him in the city where he made his name will give him a fair trial. And he was helped by a parade of Republican supporters, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, who showed up to support Trump's assault on the justice system. Trump's belligerence would be unbelievable from any defendant, much less one seeking to resume his role as titular leader and ultimate defender of the Constitution as the 47th president.

Just over five months after the election, it is unclear if and how public opinion, already polarized around Trump, will change when the verdict is announced. The trial did not capture the national attention it might have if television cameras were allowed in the courtroom. And Trump used his multiple criminal charges to his political advantage by eliminating the field of Republican nominations. But some polls suggest a conviction could weigh against him in a close election with Biden. Past behavior also suggests that Trump would use any acquittal or mistrial brought about by a hung jury to seek justice in all of his criminal cases and to fuel the personal and political revenge campaign around which he has promised to build a second presidency .

Closing arguments will continue after an unusual weeklong hiatus in the trial, which occurred because Merchan wanted to avoid having closing arguments and jury instructions interrupted by the Memorial Day holiday. The leave only appears to have intensified Trump's fury as he enters one of the defining weeks of his life.

Happy Memorial Day to everyone, including the human scum who are working so hard to destroy our once great country, Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social network that was particularly shocking on a day dedicated to members of the military fallen in battle. Trump railed against judges who presided over a massive fraud judgment against him, his company and his adult sons worth nearly half a billion dollars, as well as a defamation suit in which he was ordered to pay $83.3 million to writer E. Jean Carroll.

Trump concluded his tirade with these words: Now for Merchan!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/05/28/politics/trump-closing-arguments-trial-analysis/index.html

