President Joko Widodo Asked to Choose Quality KPK Members Pansel





Harianjogja.com, JAKARTAPresident Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was asked to select qualified candidates for the leadership selection committee and supervisory board of the Corruption Eradication Commission (Pansel KPK). This was stated by Novel Baswedan, former investigator of the Corruption Eradication Commission, during a meeting at the Jakarta Constitutional Court building on Tuesday. He said the results of the previous selection of the Corruption Eradication Committee (KPK) committee had produced leaders who were generally problematic. According to him, if the electoral process simply determines a pre-planned composition without paying attention to the quality of the leadership candidates, it will set a bad precedent for the anti-graft agency. For this reason, he continued, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), as the leader who has the right to choose the next members of the KPK committee, can once again strengthen the anti-corruption agency by selecting members of the quality committee. “At the end of his administration, Pak Jokowi should definitely have an interest in reinvigorating the KPK by selecting a truly independent, autonomous, professional panel with skills and experiences,” he said. It is known that the term of office of the KPK leadership and Dewas will end in December 2024. Based on the provisions, the President will form a selection committee to select the KPK leadership for the next period. President Jokowi said he was currently reviewing the names of candidates for KPK Pansel members. He said the list of names would be completed in June. ALSO READ: Bantul regional elections, this is the message from deputy regent Joko to the regent of Halim Meanwhile, Presidential Special Staff Coordinator Ari Dwipayana said the President, in appointing the committee members, followed statutory rules. “Apart from that, as the President emphasized, the KPK Pansel members who will be selected are good personalities with integrity and are keen to eradicate corruption,” said Ari. Apart from this, he said, the President also confirmed that the training and appointment of KPK Pansel 2024 members aims to strengthen the KPK and the corruption eradication system in Indonesia. He indicated that the composition of the panel would be nine people, including five people from government elements and four people from community elements who would be determined by presidential decree. Check out other news and articles at Google News Source: Between

