PM Modi's mega poll campaign in Bengal for next 2 days: Check traffic diversions in Kolkata

PM Modi will pay a 2-day visit to West Bengal. (File/X) Prime Minister Modi will hold a major roadshow in the capital Kolkata on Tuesday, ahead of the seventh phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will travel to TMC-ruled West Bengal on a two-day visit, will hold a major roadshow in the capital Kolkata on Tuesday ahead of the seventh phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. To ensure smooth movement of vehicles amid the massive crowds during the Prime Minister's election campaign, the Kolkata Police has issued a traffic advisory to commuters for both the days. As per the advisory, traffic flow will be mainly reduced on College Street, Aurobinda Sarani, Vivekananda Road and near Raj Bhawan. Prime Minister Modi will arrive in West Bengal on Tuesday afternoon and will then hold a public meeting at Ashoknagar in Barasat constituency at 2:30 p.m. and then in Jadavpur at 4 p.m. Later in the evening, Modi will pay floral tributes at the statue of Subhas Chandra Bose. Considering the public safety and convenience of the visit of the Prime Minister of India to the city of Kolkata on 28.05.2024 and 29.05.2024, I, Vineet Kumar Goyal, Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, hereby direct that the movement and parking of vehicles for the city of Kolkata will be regulated in the following manner notwithstanding any other order in force on 28.05.2024 and 29.05.2024, the traffic police wrote in a statement. PM Modi in Kolkata: traffic restrictions and diversion on May 28-29 Movement of all types of commercial vehicles will be restricted in some places in Kolkata between 3:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Tuesday and 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Vehicles will be restricted to 1 Furlong Gate, Khhidderpore Road, J&N Island, Red Road, RR Avenue, Govt. East Square, Esplanade Row East, Esplanade Crossing, CR Avenue, JM Avenue, Girish Avenue, KVV Avenue, NK Saha Lane, Udbodhan Lane.

Vehicular movement will also be affected in Bhupen Bose Avenue, Shyambazar 5point Crossing, Bidhan Sarani, College Street, Aurobinda Sarani, Beadon Street, Vivekananda Road, Girish Park Crossing, B. B Ganguly Street, Lalbazar Street, BBD Bag East and Old Rue du Palais de Justice.

Biddhan Sarani will remain closed to all kinds of vehicles from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

All heavy goods vehicles will be restricted from plying in and around Raj Bhawan from 6 am on Tuesday to 10 pm on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, vehicles will be restricted at Raj Bhawan Gate (South), RR Avenue, Red Road, Jenson & Nicholson Island, Khhidderpore Road and 11 Furlong Gate.

Vehicular traffic may also be diverted from any of the arterial and service roads if necessary.

