Jokowi receives visit from OECD Secretary-General, discusses Indonesia's full membership







Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) received a visit from the Secretary General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Mathias Cormann at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, Jakarta. One of the topics discussed was the process of Indonesia's full membership in the OECD. “The purpose of this meeting is to provide the latest information regarding updates regarding the accession process and the measures that need to be taken or must be taken by the Indonesian government,” said the Coordinating Minister of Economy, Airlangga Hartarto, in a press release issued. on YouTube from the Presidential Secretariat, Tuesday (5/28/2024). Airlangga added that Jokowi issued a presidential decree regarding the national team for the preparation and acceleration of Indonesia's membership in the OECD. Airlangga headed the acceleration team and was assisted by Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Finance Minister Sri Mulyani. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT “Indonesia is committed to becoming a member of the OECD within three years. The President said earlier that we will form a team for this and also encourage that OECD membership be included in the plans of medium-term development of Indonesia”, he continued. The next step, Airlangga said, is the self-assessment process. The Indonesian government will draft a memorandum within the next 250 days. “Earlier in the conversation between the President and Secretary-General Cormann, elements of the OECD process were also discussed. The OECD will also contribute to the development of the semiconductor ecosystem and will also learn how ASEAN has successfully completed the digital roadmap process, namely the Digital Economy Framework Agreement, which is also a learning process at the OECD,” explained Airlangga. The OECD will conduct a survey on the Indonesian economy and this is a form of support from the OECD to improve the investment climate and determine how Indonesia can become a country on par with countries in the OECD in terms of investment development. Deputy Minister of Finance (Wamenkeu) Suahasil Nazara said that Indonesia's participation in the OECD has existed for quite a long time. Currently, Indonesia, Suahasil explained, is beginning the process to become a full member. “This year we will start to become full members. So this is a continuation. For this reason, we will work with the OECD under the leadership of the President, the Vice President and the Coordinating Minister to prepare a first memorandum containing an assessment of Indonesia's situation,” Suahasil said. (un/rf)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.detik.com/berita/d-7361505/jokowi-terima-kunjungan-sekjen-oecd-bahas-keanggotaan-penuh-indonesia The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos