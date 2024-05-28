Politics
Today in politics: PM Modi to hold roadshow in Kolkata; Rahul-Akhilesh rally in Varanasi | News from the political pulse
Kolkata is set to vote in the final phase of Lok Sabha elections on June 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold his first roadshow of this election season in Kolkata on Tuesday evening.
But first, Modi will campaign for Sita Soren, the daughter-in-law of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) founder Shibu Soren, who is the BJP candidate from Dumka. The event is scheduled to begin at 12:15 p.m. Sita's late husband Durga Soren was considered a natural successor to Shibu. But his death in 2009 following a brain hemorrhage led to the elevation of his younger brother Hemant Soren as the next leader. As his sister-in-law and Hemant's wife Kalpana gained popularity after her husband's arrest in an alleged money laundering case, Sita jumped ship and joined the BJP in March.
The Prime Minister will then travel to West Bengal for a two-day visit. He will address a public meeting at Ashoknagar in Barasat constituency of North 24 Parganas district around 2:30 p.m. and address an election rally at Baruipur in Jadavpur constituency of South 24 Parganas district. This event is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. After addressing the public meeting, the Prime Minister will take out a 2.5 km tour from Netaji Subhas Chandra Boses Statute to Shyambazar five-point crossing in north Kolkata to the ancestral home by Swami Vivekananda. The roadshow is scheduled to take place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Prime Minister will be accompanied by BJP President Sukanta Majumdar and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Suvendu Adhikari.
The Prime Minister is likely to meet monks from different monastic orders and, according to BJP sources, he may visit Sarada Devi's house in Bagbazar. Sarada Devi was the wife of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, the Hindu mystic after whom his disciple Swami Vivekananda named the Ramakrishna Mission monastic order.
In context: The roadshow destination has symbolic value as it comes at a time when the Prime Minister and the BJP have targeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her comment that a few monks of the monastic orders Hindus Bharat Sevashram Sangha and Ramakrishna Mission were working against his Trinamool Congress (TMC) party to help the BJP in Bengal.
The TMC went into damage control mode after the row broke out as the Bharat Sevashram Sangha and Ramakrishna Mission are widely revered across the state due to their charitable work and the several renowned schools they run.
Recommended reading: Decoding politics | Caught in Mamata, BJP crossfire amid polls, who is Sevashram Sangha monk Kartik Maharaj
In other campaign news
Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav will visit Uttar Pradesh together on Tuesday, addressing election rallies at Tharwan village in Bansgaon (SC-Reserved) constituency at 1:45 p.m. and at Mohansarai Chauraha in Varanasi constituency of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 4 p.m. The Rahul-Akhilesh rally comes days after Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul's sister, and SP leader Dimple Yadav, Akhilesh's wife, took out a roadshow in the city of Varanasi.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will be in Punjab, where he will address a press conference at 1 pm in Amritsar and a public meeting at 4 pm at Kotkapura in Faridkot. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will also be in Punjab, where he will address public rallies in Ferozpur at 4:10 p.m. and Anandpur Sahib at 6:50 p.m.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address three public rallies in Odisha. At 12:30 p.m., he will be at Chandbali in Bhadrak Lok Sabha constituency, followed by Panikoili in Jajpur seat at 2:15 p.m., and finally at Nimapada in Puri at 4 p.m. for Jagatsinghpur seat.
Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar in Delhi
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah is expected to leave for New Delhi around 11 am to discuss with the Congress high command the names of candidates for the June 13 biennial election for 11 Legislative Council seats. Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president DK Shivakumar is also expected to join him for the discussions. Given the current party strength in the Assembly, the Congress can win seven seats, the BJP three and the Janata Dal (secular) one seat.
Courts
Hemant Soren, who is in jail, filed a bail plea in the Jharkhand High Court on Monday. Sorens' petition was listed for hearing on Tuesday before the bench of Justice Rongon Mukhopadhyay.
In Delhi, Bibhav Kumar, a close aide of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, is expected to be produced before a magistrate court on Tuesday after the expiry of his four days of judicial custody.
With PTI inputs
|
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/political-pulse/pm-modi-roadshow-kolkata-rahul-akhilesh-rally-varanasi-9355837/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Why Xi Jinping's meeting with the leaders of the UAE, Egypt, Bahrain and Tunisia in China is important – Firstpost
- Today in politics: PM Modi to hold roadshow in Kolkata; Rahul-Akhilesh rally in Varanasi | News from the political pulse
- Register for the ITA Webinar Series 2024: Upholding the Spirit of Clean Sports
- Thousands feared missing after Papua New Guinea landslide | BBC News
- If you don't have this timeless classic on Steam yet, it's cheaper than ever
- Jokowi receives visit from OECD Secretary-General, discusses Indonesia's full membership
- Lucy Allan, Conservative MP for Telford, has been suspended after backing a Reform UK candidate.
- Death of Johnny Wactor: Murder! Johnny Wactor Dead at 37, 'General Hospital' Actor Killed in Downtown Los Angeles; here's why he was famous
- 'General Hospital' Actor Johnny Wactor Dead at 37 After Fatal Shooting
- Female Vernon hockey players claimed the sexual abuse case was back in court
- Lawyer or linguistic model? Testing the competence of AIs to answer Australian legal questions
- PM Modi's mega poll campaign in Bengal for next 2 days: Check traffic diversions in Kolkata