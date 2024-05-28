Today in politics: PM Modi to hold roadshow in Kolkata; Rahul-Akhilesh rally in Varanasi | News from the political pulse

Kolkata is set to vote in the final phase of Lok Sabha elections on June 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold his first roadshow of this election season in Kolkata on Tuesday evening.

But first, Modi will campaign for Sita Soren, the daughter-in-law of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) founder Shibu Soren, who is the BJP candidate from Dumka. The event is scheduled to begin at 12:15 p.m. Sita's late husband Durga Soren was considered a natural successor to Shibu. But his death in 2009 following a brain hemorrhage led to the elevation of his younger brother Hemant Soren as the next leader. As his sister-in-law and Hemant's wife Kalpana gained popularity after her husband's arrest in an alleged money laundering case, Sita jumped ship and joined the BJP in March.

The Prime Minister will then travel to West Bengal for a two-day visit. He will address a public meeting at Ashoknagar in Barasat constituency of North 24 Parganas district around 2:30 p.m. and address an election rally at Baruipur in Jadavpur constituency of South 24 Parganas district. This event is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. After addressing the public meeting, the Prime Minister will take out a 2.5 km tour from Netaji Subhas Chandra Boses Statute to Shyambazar five-point crossing in north Kolkata to the ancestral home by Swami Vivekananda. The roadshow is scheduled to take place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Prime Minister will be accompanied by BJP President Sukanta Majumdar and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Suvendu Adhikari.

The Prime Minister is likely to meet monks from different monastic orders and, according to BJP sources, he may visit Sarada Devi's house in Bagbazar. Sarada Devi was the wife of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, the Hindu mystic after whom his disciple Swami Vivekananda named the Ramakrishna Mission monastic order.

In context: The roadshow destination has symbolic value as it comes at a time when the Prime Minister and the BJP have targeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her comment that a few monks of the monastic orders Hindus Bharat Sevashram Sangha and Ramakrishna Mission were working against his Trinamool Congress (TMC) party to help the BJP in Bengal.

The TMC went into damage control mode after the row broke out as the Bharat Sevashram Sangha and Ramakrishna Mission are widely revered across the state due to their charitable work and the several renowned schools they run.

In other campaign news

Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav will visit Uttar Pradesh together on Tuesday, addressing election rallies at Tharwan village in Bansgaon (SC-Reserved) constituency at 1:45 p.m. and at Mohansarai Chauraha in Varanasi constituency of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 4 p.m. The Rahul-Akhilesh rally comes days after Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul's sister, and SP leader Dimple Yadav, Akhilesh's wife, took out a roadshow in the city of Varanasi.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will be in Punjab, where he will address a press conference at 1 pm in Amritsar and a public meeting at 4 pm at Kotkapura in Faridkot. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will also be in Punjab, where he will address public rallies in Ferozpur at 4:10 p.m. and Anandpur Sahib at 6:50 p.m.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address three public rallies in Odisha. At 12:30 p.m., he will be at Chandbali in Bhadrak Lok Sabha constituency, followed by Panikoili in Jajpur seat at 2:15 p.m., and finally at Nimapada in Puri at 4 p.m. for Jagatsinghpur seat.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar in Delhi

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah is expected to leave for New Delhi around 11 am to discuss with the Congress high command the names of candidates for the June 13 biennial election for 11 Legislative Council seats. Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president DK Shivakumar is also expected to join him for the discussions. Given the current party strength in the Assembly, the Congress can win seven seats, the BJP three and the Janata Dal (secular) one seat.

Courts

Hemant Soren, who is in jail, filed a bail plea in the Jharkhand High Court on Monday. Sorens' petition was listed for hearing on Tuesday before the bench of Justice Rongon Mukhopadhyay.

In Delhi, Bibhav Kumar, a close aide of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, is expected to be produced before a magistrate court on Tuesday after the expiry of his four days of judicial custody.

With PTI inputs