Why Xi Jinping's meeting with the leaders of the UAE, Egypt, Bahrain and Tunisia in China is important – Firstpost

The leaders of Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Tunisia will visit China this week, according to Beijing's foreign ministry on Monday. The delegation will include Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, King Hamad of Bahrain, Tunisian President Kais Saied and United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

From May 28 to June 1, these leaders “will pay state visits to China and attend the opening ceremony of the 10th Ministerial Conference of the China-Arab Cooperation Forum,” said the spokesperson of the Ministry of Affairs foreigners Hua Chunying.

What is the China-Arab Cooperation Forum?

Established twenty years ago, in 2004, during a visit to Cairo by then President Hu Jintao, the China-Arab Cooperation Forum is a platform that connects China to 22 members of the League of Arab States , including Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Palestine. , Kuwait and Qatar.

Under this mechanism, the foreign ministers of the 23 countries meet every two years to discuss collaboration in political, economic and security matters. In recent years, senior officials have also met periodically to explore deeper cooperation in energy, technology and public health.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi arrives in Beijing for a state visit on May 28, 2024. Reuters

The next forum, scheduled for Thursday, will bring together Chinese President Xi Jinping. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Mauritanian Foreign Minister Mohamed Salem Ould Merzouk will co-chair the conference.

The event will see the participation of foreign ministers or representatives of Arab states and the secretary general of the League of Arab States, according to the ministry.

Why is China seeking to mediate the Gaza war?

Speaking at a news conference in Beijing on Monday morning, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Deng Li said Xi Jinping would hold one-on-one meetings with the four state leaders to “exchange views on bilateral relations and regional and international issues of common interest.

The meetings come as China aims to mediate the conflict between Hamas and Israel and the ongoing war in Gaza. Historically, China has supported the Palestinian cause and advocated for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Xi Jinping also called for an “international peace conference” to deal with the current violence.

“The aim is to end the conflict in Gaza as quickly as possible and achieve peace, while promoting the determination of the international community to implement the “two-state solution” with greater determination and more concrete actions to ultimately achieve long-term peace. and stability in the Middle East region,” Deng said.

In recent years, China has become an increasingly influential force in West Asia, as the United States has turned its attention to the Indo-Pacific. The region provides much of the oil China needs and is a major trading partner for many countries in the region, although the United States remains the predominant military and diplomatic power.

A reporter reads headlines from a local newspaper announcing that Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the China-Arab meeting, at the Foreign Ministry office in Beijing, May 27, 2024. AP

Beijing maintains strong relations with all key states, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Israel and Iran, viewing the region as both a crucial economic partner and an important geopolitical objective. Last year, Beijing's growing influence was highlighted when it brokered a peace deal between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

In June 2023, Xi Jinping welcomed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to Beijing for a state visit and offered to mediate the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. In a joint statement following his visit, Xi noted that the Palestinian issue has remained unresolved for more than half a century, causing great suffering to the Palestinian people, and stressed that justice must be done. as quickly as possible.

He called for a “large-scale, more authoritarian and more influential international peace conference” to resolve this problem. Subsequently, Xi also invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit China, and Netanyahu expressed his intention to do so. However, the visit has not yet taken place.

It is evident that Beijing has gained substantial geopolitical influence in the region through its economic ties and various projects under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Notably, three of its West Asian partners, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, are also military partners of the United States. Each of these countries has its own reasons for strengthening ties with China.

A significant advantage for China is its ability to influence Iran, which supports Hamas, and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Will China seek a China-Persian Gulf FTA?

China could also seek to finalize a long-sought free trade agreement (FTA) with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) at these meetings. Negotiations between China and the GCC, which includes the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman, all members of the League of Arab States, began as early as 2004.

In January, Chen Weiqing, then China's top envoy to Saudi Arabia, said that about 90% of the terms of the free trade agreement had been accepted. However, two months later, Reuters reported that negotiations had stalled due to Saudi fears that cheap Chinese goods could hamper Riyadh's ambitions to become an industrial power.

Arab League Secretary General Nabil Elaraby (right) shakes hands with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi as Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani stands between them after signing documents at a ministerial meeting of the China-Arab Cooperation Forum in Doha, Qatar. , May 12, 2016. Reuters

The GCC countries and China are among the largest economies in the world. The combined GDP of GCC countries exceeds $2.4 trillion, while China's GDP exceeds $17.7 trillion, according to the GCC General Secretariat.

Trade between the GCC countries and China is robust, with Beijing being the Gulf countries' largest trading partner. In 2022, the bilateral trade volume between GCC countries and China exceeded $315 billion.

Trade mainly concerns energy and its derivatives, machines, electrical appliances and automatic equipment. Gulf countries export more than 80 percent of their energy to China, while their imports of machinery and electrical appliances from China account for more than 35 percent.

