UKT increase possible next year







Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) revealed the results of discussions with Minister of Education and Culture, Research and Technology Nadiem Makarim at the State Palace in Jakarta, Monday (27/5/2024 ). According to him, the increase in UKT (Single Tuition Fee) for the year will first be assessed by the Ministry of Education and Culture. Jokowi said Nadiem had previously indicated that the UKT, which had seen a sharp increase, had been canceled and would be readjusted by the Minister of Education and Culture. “The UKT of the current Minister of Education and Culture, which is experiencing a very large increase, has been canceled and will be regulated so that it can be reduced. Technically, ask the Minister of Education and Culture, the fact is that it was canceled, “Jokowi told Istora Senayan, Monday evening (27/5/2024). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESUME CONTENT However, according to Jokowi, it is likely that the UKT will increase next year. Currently, the Ministry of Education and Culture is also conducting studies and calculations. Photo: Infographic/ITB smarter to make money than UGM and UI/Ilham Restu

ITB is smarter at making money than UGM and UI Photo: Infographic/ITB smarter to make money than UGM and UI/Ilham RestuITB is smarter at making money than UGM and UI “This possibility (UKT) will be evaluated first, then the increase for each university will be studied and calculated to make this possible, it is still a possibility, later the policy of the Ministry of Education and Culture will start to increase next year So there it is an indirect break like now,” he said. Previously, President Joko Widodo summoned Nadiem at 1:21 p.m. WIB. The meeting to discuss UKT lasted about an hour. “We and the Ministry of Education and Culture have made the decision to cancel the UKT increase this year,” he explained. In recent times, Nadiem has listened to the aspirations regarding UKT of stakeholders, rectors and students. “So I once heard from students' families and the community about their concerns about the increase in UKT that happened in our PTN. And indeed, I saw the numbers and they were quite worrying to me so I understand the concerns very well,” he explained. [Gambas:Video CNBC] Next article Promise from Nadiem Makarim: UKT is too expensive and will be canceled! (emy/wur)



