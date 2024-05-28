PM Narendra Modi's mega roadshow in Kolkata today: Check traffic advisories | Details | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is set to begin a two-day visit to West Bengal, will hold a mega roadshow in Kolkata ahead of the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday (May 28). a traffic advisory to ensure smooth travel during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election campaign in the city. BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra said Prime Minister Modi would miss the campaign this time but other senior leaders would come to the city. (photo file HT for representation) Considering the public safety and convenience of the visit of the Prime Minister of India to the city of Kolkata on 28.05.2024 and 29.05.2024, I, Vineet Kumar Goyal, Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, hereby direct that the movement and parking of vehicles for the city of Kolkata will be regulated in the following manner notwithstanding any other order in force on 28.05.2024 and 29.05.2024, the traffic police wrote in a statement. Unlock exclusive access to the latest Indian general election news, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! According to the advisory, movement of all types of commercial vehicles will be restricted in certain places in Kolkata between 3 pm and 9 pm on Tuesday and from 8 am to 12:30 pm on Wednesday or till the end of Modi's visit. The notice also states that vehicle parking will be regulated or restricted during these hours. Calcutta traffic restrictions and diversions on May 28-29 The list of routes on which vehicles will be restricted on Tuesday include: 11 Furlong Gate, Khidderpore Road, J&N Island, Red Road, RR Avenue, Govt. East Square, Esplanade Row East, Esplanade Crossing, CR Avenue, JM Avenue, Girish Avenue, KVV Avenue, NK Saha Lane, Udbodhan Lane, Bhupen Bose Avenue, Shyambazar 5point Crossing, Bidhan Sarani, College Street, Aurobinda Sarani, Beadon Street, Vivekananda Road, Girish Park Crossing, B.B Ganguly Street, Lalbazar Street, BBD Bag East and Old Court House Street. On Wednesday, vehicles will be restricted on the following routes: Raj Bhawan (South) Gate, RR Avenue, Red Road, Jenson & Nicholson Island, Khidderpore Road and 11 Furlong Gate. Biddhan Sarani will remain closed to all kinds of vehicles from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday. All types of heavy vehicles will be restricted from movement in and around Raj Bhawan from 6:00 am on Tuesday to 10:00 pm on Wednesday. According to the traffic police, vehicle traffic can also be diverted from arterial and service roads if necessary. PM Modi's May 28 West Bengal itinerary According to the BJP, Modi will arrive in West Bengal on Tuesday afternoon. He will then hold a public meeting at Ashoknagar in Barasat constituency at 2:30 p.m. and then at Jadavpur at 4 p.m. Around 5:55 p.m., Modi will pay floral tributes at the statue of Subhas Chandra Bose. At 6 p.m., Modi will hold a 2.5 km roadshow in Kolkata. ABOUT THE AUTHOR Follow the latest news and developments in India and around the world with the Hindustan Times News Desk. From politics and policy to economics and the environment, from local issues to national events and world affairs, we have you covered. …See the details

