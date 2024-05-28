Donald Trump could face two more criminal charges: lawyer





Donald Trump could be charged in two more criminal cases, according to a legal expert who told Newsweek it's “more than likely” he will also be charged in Arizona's ongoing election interference case.

The complaint was made by Daniel Gielchinsky, an attorney and founder of the Florida-based firm DGIM Law, who said a fifth indictment of Trump in Arizona would “most likely” be the result of another defendant accepting testify against him as part of a plea deal. .

In August 2023, 18 Trump supporters, including Rudy Giuliani and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, were charged with fraud, forgery and conspiracy, relating to their alleged involvement in a plot to overthrow the 2020 presidential election results. state of Arizona. Prosecutors say the group planned to submit false verification certificates fraudulently claiming Trump had won the state. Trump himself has not been charged.

Speaking to Newsweek, Gielchinsky claimed that Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, a Democrat, could end up indicting Trump, potentially after a plea deal involving one or more of the defendants.

Referring to Mayes, he said: “The prosecutor is not finished. It seems to me that she is a very thoughtful lawyer, very thorough, and she may have believed, for whatever reason, that she We didn't have enough information yet to indict President Trump, but I don't think we've seen the end of it.

“I think for a lot of the defendants in the current indictment, all she needs is one person to say the right things in a cooperation agreement or a plea agreement, and I thinks she'll end up indicting the president as well.

“I think it will be one of the defendants who says something, cooperates, testifies. They will reconvene a grand jury, bring that testimony to a grand jury and ultimately indict Donald Trump.”

When asked how likely it is that Trump would be charged in the Arizona case, Gielchinsky replied: “More than likely — I don't think she would have bothered to name him as a co- unindicted conspirator, the term “co-conspirator” itself implies that the person described engaged in activity that could lead to him or her becoming a defendant. The term more than likely tells me that they are looking to bring him into the indictment at some point.

On May 21, 11 of those charged in the Arizona case, including Giuliani, were arraigned and pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

Donald Trump pictured during the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 26 in Concord, North Carolina. The former president could face two more criminal charges, according to a lawyer. Donald Trump pictured during the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 26 in Concord, North Carolina. The former president could face two more criminal charges, according to a lawyer. Logan Riely/GETTY

Gielchinsky also said Trump could face a sixth criminal charge in an ongoing case over alleged interference in the 2020 election in Michigan.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has charged 16 Republicans who she says were involved in a plot to overturn the outcome of the state's 2020 election by fraudulently impersonating pro-Trump voters. One of those charged agreed to cooperate in exchange for charges against him being dropped, while 15 of them pleaded not guilty.

In April, Special Agent Howard Shock, one of the lead investigators in the case, confirmed that Trump, Meadows and Giuliani were all listed as unindicted co-conspirators in the case when interviewed by a defense lawyer.

Asked if Trump could end up being charged in the Michigan case, Gielchinsky said: “Maybe, could be. I think the Arizona one is almost set up that way, to plan his indictment, the one in Michigan, that’s a possibility.”

Newsweek contacted representatives of Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign via email.

Trump already faces criminal charges in four separate cases related to allegations that he falsified business records to conceal a hush money payment, mishandled classified documents and broke the law in attempting to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election nationally and in the state of Georgia in particular. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and claims the charges against him are politically motivated.

The former president is currently on trial in the first of these cases in New York. Closing arguments are scheduled to begin Tuesday after four weeks of testimony.

