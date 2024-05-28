Post-Covid, China is back in Africa and doubles its supply of minerals

China's flagship economic cooperation program is rebounding after a lull during the global pandemic, with Africa a focus, according to a Reuters analysis of lending, investment and trade data.

Chinese leaders have cited billions of dollars committed to new construction projects and recorded bilateral trade as proof of their commitment to helping the continent's modernization and fostering “win-win” cooperation.

But the data reveals a more complex relationship, one that is still largely extractive and has so far failed to live up to some of Beijing's rhetoric on the Belt and Road initiative, the president said. Xi JinpingChina's strategy is to build an infrastructure network connecting China to the world.

While new Chinese investment in Africa increased by 114% last year, according to the Griffith Asia Institute at Griffith University in Australia, it was heavily focused on minerals critical to the global energy transition and projects in the China aiming to revive its own flagging economy.

These minerals and oil also dominated trade. As efforts to boost other imports from Africa, including agricultural products and manufactured goods, fail, the continent's trade deficit with China has widened.

Chinese sovereign loans, once the main source of financing for African infrastructure, are at their lowest level in two decades. And public-private partnerships (PPPs), which China is touting as its new preferred investment vehicle globally, have yet to gain traction in Africa.

The result is a more one-sided relationship than China claims, one dominated by imports of African raw materials and which some analysts say contains echoes of colonial-era Europe's economic relations with the continent.

“It’s something that late 19th century Britain would recognise,” said Eric Olanderco-founder of the China-Global South Project website and podcast.

China rejects such claims.

“Africa has the right, ability and wisdom to develop its external relations and choose its partners,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry wrote in response to questions from Reuters.

“China's practical support for Africa's modernization path in accordance with its own characteristics has been praised by a growing number of African countries.”

A PIVOT WITH POTENTIAL?

China's engagement in Africa, at the heart of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), grew rapidly in the two decades preceding the Covid-19 pandemic. Chinese companies have built ports, hydroelectric plants and railways across the continent, financed mainly by sovereign loans. Annual loan commitments peaked at $28.4 billion in 2016, according to the Global China Initiative at Boston University.

But many projects turned out to be unprofitable. As some governments struggled to repay their loans, China reduced its lending. Covid-19 then pushed it to turn inward, and Chinese construction projects in Africa plummeted.

A rebound in sovereign loans is not expected.

Policymakers in Beijing have instead pushed Chinese companies to take equity stakes and operate the infrastructure they build for foreign governments. The aim, according to Chinese analysts, is to help companies win higher value contracts and, by giving them a stake in the game, to ensure that projects are economically viable.

Special purpose vehicle (SPV) loans, perhaps the most common means of PPP infrastructure investment, have increased as a proportion of Chinese overseas lending, according to figures shared exclusively with Reuters by AidData, a research center of the American University of William & Mary.

The $668 million Nairobi Expressway, a public-private partnership built and managed by state-owned China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), could be the proof of concept for this model in Africa. Since its opening in August 2022, the toll road has allowed commuters to bypass the Kenyan capital's notorious traffic jams, exceeding revenue and usage targets.

Average daily usage in March was already 57,000 vehicles, exceeding the target of around 55,000 vehicles set for 2049 by CRBC in a 2019 presentation on the project's economic viability seen by Reuters.

But few companies are following the example of CRBC in Africa. While globally around 45% of Chinese non-emergency loans were made to SPVs between 2018 and 2021, the most recent year for which AidData figures are available, this figure was only 27 % for Africa.

Analysts point to a number of likely reasons, including the lack of legal frameworks for PPPs in many African countries and the view of some Chinese companies – many of which are relatively new to PPPs – that African markets are risky .

China's Foreign Ministry did not respond directly to a request for comment on the lower SPV figures for Africa. But the government is encouraging Chinese companies to “actively develop new modes of cooperation” such as PPPs to attract more private investment to Africa.

GROWING COMMITMENT

The Griffith Asia Institute estimated China's total engagement in Africa – a combination of construction contracts and investment commitments – at $21.7 billion last year, making it the largest beneficiary regional.

Data from the American Enterprise Institute, a Washington-based think tank, shows that investment will reach nearly $11 billion in 2023, the highest level since it began tracking Chinese economic activity in Africa in 2005.

Of this, some $7.8 billion was spent on mining, such as the Khoemacau copper mine in Botswana, purchased by China's MMG Ltd for $1.9 billion, and cobalt mines. and lithium in countries like Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The hunt for critical minerals also spurs infrastructure construction. In January, for example, Chinese companies pledged up to $7 billion in infrastructure investments as part of a review of their copper and cobalt joint venture agreement with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Western and Gulf powers are also racing to take the lead in the global energy transition, with the US and European governments backing the Lobito Corridor, a rail link to move metals from Zambia and Congo to the Atlantic coast of Africa.

African leaders, however, have struggled to mobilize funding for some other priority projects.

Despite the success of the Nairobi highway, for example, work on several Kenyan roads was halted when the government ran out of money to pay Chinese construction companies.

During a visit to Beijing last October, President William Ruto requested a billion-dollar loan to complete the projects.

A spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Wang Wenbin, said discussions on the application were ongoing. Kenya's finance ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

The final phase of a rail line intended to run through Kenya from its main port to the border with Uganda has been in a similar situation since Chinese funding dried up in 2019. Uganda canceled the contract for its part of the line in 2022, after the withdrawal of Chinese donors. out.

Asked about declining lending for African infrastructure, Chinese officials point to a shift toward trade and investment, arguing that trade generated by the BRI boosts Africa's wealth and development.

Bilateral trade reached a record $282 billion last year, according to Chinese customs data. But at the same time, the value of African exports to China fell by 7%, mainly due to falling oil prices, and its trade deficit widened by 46%.

Chinese officials have sought to assuage the concerns of some African leaders.

At a summit in Johannesburg last August, Xi said Beijing would launch initiatives to support the continent's manufacturing and agricultural modernization – sectors that African policymakers see as key to narrowing trade gaps, diversifying their economies and creating jobs.

China has also pledged to increase its agricultural imports from Africa.

So far, these efforts are failing.

With one of Africa's largest trade deficits with China, Kenya is working to expand access to the world's second-largest consumer market, recently gaining it for avocados and seafood. But heavy health and hygiene regulations mean Chinese consumers remain out of reach of many producers.

“The Chinese market is new,” said Ernest Muthomi, CEO of the Avocado Society of Kenya. “It was a challenge because we had to install the equipment for fumigation.”

Of the 20 billion shillings ($150.94 million) worth of avocados exported last year, only 10% went to China.

Overall, Kenyan exports to China fell more than 15% to $228 million, according to Chinese customs data, as lower titanium production led to lower shipments of the metal, a key export to China.

But Chinese manufactured goods continued to arrive.

It's not sustainable, said Francis Mangéni advisor to the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Unless African countries can add value to their exports through increased processing and manufacturing, he said, “we are just exporting raw minerals to fuel their economies.”