Politics
Rachel Johnson Thinks National Service Is The Answer To The Fruit Picker Shortage, And These 11 Sweet Reactions Say It All
A good way to judge a party's policies is to check who else supports it. It's not a foolproof system, but it's a very good rule of thumb – and since many people prefer to be ruled by a thumb rather than a member of the Johnson clan, it's perfect this time around.
Here's Rachel Johnson, LBC presenter and sister of Boris, explaining what she likes about the National Service Plan.
Rachel Johnson who broke lockdown rules to play tennis,
“I like it.. There are a lot of advantages.. We need a national service, we don't have enough people to pick our fruits” pic.twitter.com/ndb8AvatoG
– Farrukh (@implausibleblog) May 26, 2024
Farrukh added some context.
2021: Boris Johnson says we are changing direction towards a high-wage economy
2024: Rachel Johnson says she likes unpaid national service because we don't have enough people to pick our fruits pic.twitter.com/IoqItfcmiA
– Farrukh (@implausibleblog) May 26, 2024
Oh!
People had some thoughts.
1.
“Yes, scoring a goal in the final was incredible, but what really excites me is the prospect of picking fruit for Rachel Johnson one weekend in four.” pic.twitter.com/qw6IhipFsh
– Keith Burge (@carryonkeith) May 27, 2024
2.
This is why people don't like the idea of national service. They know what people like Rachel Johnson think. This is bondage for children. https://t.co/VVlMdGpIaN
– Professor Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) May 27, 2024
3.
Wow.
National Service is obligatory because we don't have fruit pickers! Because of Brexit, which the majority of young people did not want. pic.twitter.com/lIln1TF8sT
— Jemma Forte (@jemmaforte) May 27, 2024
4.
OMG…Rachel Johnsons wants our young people to pick fruit for nothing now. This would be the fruit that would not be picked because of his brother's terrible Brexit.
WHY does this stupid, irrelevant person even get airtime anyway? https://t.co/DUMoGhrETb
– Anne Greensmith (@snowleopardess) May 26, 2024
5.
A national service to solve the lack of cheap labor! It's getting better and better!
VOTE THESE CONSERVATIVE FREAKS! https://t.co/cSa3TMb9Z7
–Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) May 26, 2024
6.
I see. We've gone from 'Brexit will mean higher wages' to 'Now you'll have to work for free'. I'm sure the young people (who didn't get a vote in the referendum) will be delighted with what the older generations are trying to do to them.
–Ivan (@ivanrmoore) May 26, 2024
7.
The family business of ripping off Britain.
– Dr Philip W Blood (@HistorianBlood) May 27, 2024
8.
National Service is free work for industries crippled by Brexit and red meat, designed to please those on triple-lock pensions and no empathy. https://t.co/6i2mLV7dEI
–John Amaechi OBE (@JohnAmaechi) May 27, 2024
9.
I do, however, like the idea of people like Rachel Johnson being forced to pick fruit without getting paid. https://t.co/Wl0zD4bMKj
– Frances 'Cassandra' Coppola (@Frances_Coppola) May 27, 2024
ten.
If it makes national service compulsory and you opt for community service without pay, this meets the criteria for modern slavery – it is a crime under the Modern Slavery Act of 2015 and includes keeping a person in a position of compulsory work. ref: from the government website!
– CarusoSings (@CarusoSings) May 26, 2024
11.
There's a bit of a District 12 Hunger Games vibe here.
– Paul_LFC and Tesla (@goldensky_1970) May 26, 2024
Huge, if true.
You know, it's perfectly possible to run a mid-sized modern economy without any input from the Johnson family.
– Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) May 26, 2024
LEARN MORE
Stop searching, this is the only National Service advert you'll ever need
Source Farrukh Picture Pixabay, Screenshot
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thepoke.com/2024/05/28/rachel-johnson-national-service-the-answer-to-fruit-picker-shortage/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Rachel Johnson Thinks National Service Is The Answer To The Fruit Picker Shortage, And These 11 Sweet Reactions Say It All
- Alongside President Jokowi, Airlangga affirms Indonesia's commitment to OECD membership – Economy
- Mad Max saga sees worst Memorial Day box office numbers in nearly 30 years
- U11 AA | HockeyAlberta
- A 3.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Uttarakhand
- Post-Covid, China is back in Africa and doubles its supply of minerals
- Donald Trump could face two more criminal charges: lawyer
- Britain's Sunak promises tax cuts for pensioners as Tories face electoral debacle | business and economy
- I need help with data mapping in Google Sheets – Questions & Answers
- PM Narendra Modi's mega roadshow in Kolkata today: Check traffic advisories | Details | Latest news India
- Enzo Maresca, Chelsea and the chess thesis that explains his football vision
- 25-year-old cancer charity closes due to financial difficulties