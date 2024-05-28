PM Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha Election Prediction: 'BJP will achieve maximum success in…' | Latest news India





Amid predictions of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) victory in the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday prophesied that the Bharatiya Janata Party would achieve its “maximum success” in Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mirzapur on Sunday. (ANI) The Bharatiya Janata Party has made deep inroads in Bengal, where politics traditionally revolved around the Congress, the Left and the Trinamool Congress for several decades. The BJP appears to have replaced the Left as the main opposition after performing better than expected in the 2019 general elections and the 2021 Bengal Assembly polls. Unlock exclusive access to the latest Indian general election news, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! In an interview, Prime Minister Modi today asserted that Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress was fighting a battle for its survival. He said the Lok Sabha elections would turn out to be a one-sided affair in favor of the BJP. “The TMC party is fighting for its survival in the Bengal elections. In the last assembly elections, there were 3 of us and the people of Bengal took us to 80 (seats). We got a huge majority in the last Lok Sabha elections This time the best performing state in India will be West Bengal BJP is getting maximum success in West Bengal Elections in West Bengal are one sided and thanks to the people in the government the TMC people. are. frustrated,” he told ANI. Prime Minister Modi claimed that the Trinamool Congress government had put BJP workers behind bars before the Lok Sabha elections. “Despite all these atrocities, more and more people are voting and the number of votes is also increasing,” he added. In the 2021 Assembly polls, the BJP's number of seats increased from 3 to 77. In the 2019 general elections, the party's number of seats increased from 2 to 18. The BJP's vote share was over 40 percent compared to the TMC's 43 percent, demonstrating the breadth of the support base of the first in Bengal. PM Modi on Naveen Patnaik Prime Minister Modi said that the BJP will form a government in Odisha. On his relationship with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he would sacrifice his equation for the bright future of Odisha. “We have good relations with the leaders of all Indian political parties and in a democracy we have no enmity. Now the question is whether I should maintain my relations or worry about the fate of 'Odisha. I have chosen to dedicate myself to “The bright future of Odisha and if I have to sacrifice my relationships for that, I will sacrifice them and after the elections I will convince everyone that I have no enmity. with no one,” PM Modi said. Prime Minister Modi has set an ambitious target of 400 seats for the BJP and its allies. The party, which won 303 seats in the 2019 general elections, will need to achieve landslide victories in Bengal and southern states to realize its dream.

