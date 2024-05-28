Trump supports Virginia Republican Senate primary





Join Fox News to access this content

Plus special access to selected articles and other premium content with your account – for free.

Please enter a valid email address.

By entering your email address and pressing Continue, you agree to the Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Financial Incentive Notice. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. To have problems? Click here.

Former President Donald Trump threw his major support behind the Republican Senate race in Virginia, giving the nod to retired Navy Capt. Hung Cao.

“A highly decorated combat veteran and special operations officer, Hung Cao will be a tireless fighter to stop inflation, grow our economy, secure our border, firmly support our incredible military/veterans, and defend our still-embattled Second Amendment,” said Trump. on his own social media platform, Truth Social, on Sunday. “Hung Cao has my complete and total support.”

Cao is one of five Republicans vying to unseat incumbent Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., in Virginia, a solidly Democratic state that elected Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin in 2021.

Trump lends major support to crucial Senate race in key battleground state

Former President Donald Trump holds a rally in the historic Democratic district in the South Bronx on May 23, 2024 in New York. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Perhaps the most formidable Navy veteran opposition in the race is Club for Growth vice president of government affairs Scott Parkinson, according to a Washington Post report, which notes that the former adviser to the governor of Florida and Trump's former chief rival, Ron DeSantis, raised the issue. second most money among GOP contenders so far.

Attorney and author Jonathan Emord, attorney Chuck Smith and business owner Eddie Garcia round out the Republican field.

Cao, who in 2022 ran an unsuccessful campaign in Virginia's 10th Congressional District, has so far far outpaced his rivals in fundraising, bringing in more than $2 million, more than double the 841 000 dollars raised by Parkinson.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, D-Calif., and Hung Cao greet voters and supporters on midterm election day in the Round Hill Elementary School district, Tuesday, Nov. 08, 2022 in Round Hill, Virginia. (Jabin Botsford/Washington Post via Getty Images)

FIRST ON FOX: MCCORMICK PRESENTS MAJOR FUNDRAISER DURING KEY SENATE CONFRONTATION

Despite Cao's impressive fundraising, the Republican challenger stands far behind incumbent Kaine, who has raised $13 million since 2019. Kaine is also running unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Significant political headwinds complicate matters for Cao, with the Cook Political Report giving this seat a “Solid D” rating, signaling the strength of Hillary Clinton's former running mate. Virginia was also won handily by President Biden, who beat Trump by 10 points in Virginia's 2020 presidential race.

Cao, who came to the United States as a Vietnamese refugee at the age of four, said he was “honored” to receive the former president's support as he seeks to fend off his Republican rivals.

Former president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a Buckeye Values ​​PAC rally in Vandalia, Ohio, March 16, 2024. (KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I am honored to receive the support of the 45th and 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump!” Cao said in a statement on X.

Virginia is scheduled to hold its Republican Senate primary on June 18.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-makes-endorsement-race-unseat-top-democratic-senator The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos