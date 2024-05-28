During inauguration of GP Ansor, President is confident that the spirit of NU youth will be firm in one line to maintain unity





Jakarta (Kemenag) — The inauguration of the future Ansor was quite lively and successful. Hundreds of thousands of young Nahdhatul Ulama gathered to fill the Istora Senayan building in Jakarta. The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, believes that the Ansor youth movement will continue to maintain the unity and unity of the nation in one line. “I also believe that the members of the Ansor Youth Movement (GP) maintain the spirit of unity and never give up,” said Joko Widodo, Monday (27/5/2024). Earlier I heard Mars GP Ansor, it really gave me goosebumps. Ansor advanced in single file, a thousand obstacles were all broken. It is this spirit that GP Ansor must continue to defend. The spirit of unity and the spirit of never giving up in maintaining the national knot and in maintaining the hubbul wathon minal iman, continued Joko Widodo, was greeted with thunderous applause from thousands of members of GP Ansor present. President Jokowi also highlighted various global challenges facing the Indonesian nation and countries around the world, from exchange rates, oil prices to loan interest. The President also stressed the importance of political stability to maintain and improve the country's economic development. “The most important thing in my opinion is how to guarantee that there will be no political turbulence, maintain everything so that there is political stability because that is the key to the development of any country,” Jokowi said. On this occasion, Jokowi explained Indonesia's achievements in regaining strategic assets. One of them is Freeport, whose majority shares are currently owned by Indonesia. Likewise with Rokan, this week I will check again after taking over from Chevron, America, we took 100 percent of it. I want to check if it is better to manage it ourselves rather than letting strangers manage it? Because there are two possibilities, it could be better, it could not be better, Jokowi stressed. Before finishing his speech, Jokowi expressed his enthusiasm and encouragement to all members and administrators of the newly appointed GP Ansor. GP Ansor members must continue to work hard to achieve Golden Indonesia 2045. I wish you good luck and good work to all the new management of GP Ansor. “I believe that the new leadership of GP Ansor will continue to be the knot that unites the nation towards the golden Indonesia that we aspire to,” Jokowi said. Also present at the event were Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, TNI Commander General Agus Subiyanto, National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, General Chairman of GP Ansor Addinjauharudin, Rais Aam of Nahdlatul Ulama (PBNU) Executive. Board of Directors KH Miftakhul Achyar and PBNU General Chairman Yahya Cholil Staquf.

