Trump vows to release Silk Road drug market operator Russ Ulbricht despite his calls for drug dealers to be executed





Former President Donald Trump said he would commute the sentence of a person convicted of running an illicit drug market on the dark web “on day one” of his presidency if elected in November. a promise of leniency that appears to conflict with his position that people who sell drugs should face the death penalty.

In a speech Saturday to the Libertarian National Convention, Trump said, “If you vote for me, on day one, I will commute Ross Ulbricht's sentence to time served in prison,” drawing loud applause during 'an event which also saw the former president booed on several occasions.

Ulbricht, who was sentenced to life in prison for operating the dark web marketplace known as Silk Road from 2011 to 2013, thanked Trump for his commitment in an article on X.

“After 11 years in prison, it is difficult to express how I feel right now,” he wrote. “It is thanks to your unwavering support that I may have a second chance.”

Last night, Donald Trump pledged to commute my sentence on day one if he was re-elected. THANKS. THANKS. THANKS.

After 11 years in prison, it is difficult to express how I feel right now. It is thanks to your unwavering support that I may have a second chance.

–Ross Ulbricht (@RealRossU) May 26, 2024

But Trump's promise appears to contradict the extreme drug policy agenda he promoted early in his campaign, which may have to do with the libertarian audience he was trying to woo this weekend.

Dozens of attendees held “Free Ross” signs as he made the remarks.

Last June, the former president defended his position that people who sell illegal drugs should be quickly convicted and executed, praising countries like China and Singapore for implementing the death penalty against drug offenders. Trump said capital punishment was the only way to end addiction.

In that interview, however, he appeared confused when confronted with the fact that his proposed execution plan for drug traffickers would have condemned a woman he had pardoned and promoted as an example of a key drug success story. of criminal justice reform under his administration.

The exchange served as yet another example of the enigmatic drug policy worldview of the former president, who at one point said more than 30 years ago that the country needed to legalize drugs to winning the war on drugs, but he is now campaigning on an aggressive war on drugs platform. .

Trump has previously appeared to make headlines for his criminal justice reform actions, namely the leniency he has granted people during his tenure in the White House, but at the same time seeks to appeal to voters as tough-on-crime candidate.

And while he has expressed support for medical cannabis and the right of states to set their own marijuana policies, he has also attempted to link mass shootings to genetically modified marijuana.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden's re-election campaign twice attempted to draw a contrast with Trump's cannabis policies. Specifically, he promoted the president's pardons for marijuana and the decision to reschedule cannabis, comparing it to the withdrawal of federal guidelines on marijuana enforcement under the Trump administration.

A Republican senator said last week that Biden's strategy to win re-election next November was to get more people to smoke marijuana, criticizing the carryover efforts.

DEA Says 'THCA Does Not Meet Definition' of Legal Hemp as Congress Considers Recriminalization of Cannabinoids in Farm Bill

