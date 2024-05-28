Arab state leaders to meet Xi Jinping in China

By Diego Ramos / Original to ScheerPost
China is expected to host four leaders from the League of Arab States this week to meet with President Xi Jinping and participate in the 10th Ministerial Conference of the China-Arab Cooperation Forum. This event highlights China's active role in promoting peace and stability in the region.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa, Tunisian President Kais Saied and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan are expected to land in Beijing from May 28 with talks which should focus on Palestine. as well as a free trade agreement with the Gulf Cooperation Council.
Vice Foreign Minister Deng Li spoke at a press conference on Monday, highlighting ties between China and the visiting countries. The meetings, according to Deng, would exchange views on bilateral relations and regional and international issues of common concern, thereby demonstrating unity between China and the Arab world.
Regarding Palestine, Deng said: “The goal is to end the Gaza conflict as quickly as possible and achieve peace, while promoting the determination of the international community to implement the two-way solution.” States with greater determination and more concrete actions to ultimately achieve a two-state solution. achieve long-term peace and stability in the Middle East region.
According to the South China Morning Post, the free trade agreement, under negotiation since 2004, is nearing completion. THE report “In January, Chen Weiqing, then China's top envoy to Saudi Arabia, said that about 90 percent of the terms of free trade negotiations between China and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries had been completed.
Diego Ramos
Diego Ramos, ScheerPost's editor-in-chief and New York bureau chief is a journalist from Queens, New York. He graduated from the University of Southern California in 2022 with a bachelor's degree in journalism. He previously worked at BuzzFeed News and was editor-in-chief of Annenberg News at USC. He has covered and researched a myriad of topics, including war, politics, psychedelic research, and sports.
