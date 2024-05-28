Imran Khan breaks his silence on why he split from ex-wife Avantika; said they weren't in their “strongest version”





Imran Khan is one of the most loved actors in the industry. The actor, after a very long break, made an appearance on social media last year and is currently very active. Imran, who keeps his relationship private, opened up about why he split from ex-wife Avantika Malik in 2019.

The actor said he realized his relationship with Avantika wasn't working as he struggled with depression.

Imran Khan on split with ex-wife Avantika Malik

In an exclusive interview with India Today, Imran Khan opened up about why he parted ways with his ex-wife, Avantika Malik.

Breaking his silence on the matter, Imran confessed that it was when he was battling depression that he realized the relationship wasn't working. Without going into too much detail, because I'm hesitant to add much fuel to the gossip fire, but as I dealt with all of this baggage and internal struggles, I discovered that my marriage and relationship weren't helping any of that,” he said.

Khan explained: “In an ideal, healthy dynamic between two people, you make each other better, healthier and stronger, and you support each other to be better, better and stronger. We weren't at this place.

For the uninitiated, Malik was Imran's childhood sweetheart and they separated in 2019. The actor is currently in a relationship with Lekha Washington.

Lekha Washington Drops Romantic Photo With Imran Khan

A few days ago, taking to her Instagram stories, Lekha Washington shared a beautiful picture of her and Imran Khan. In the photo, the silhouette of the lovebirds can be seen posing together amidst the beautiful sky background.

They both looked at each other with eyes full of love and hugged each other. Notably, this is the couple's first official message after confirming their meeting.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Imran expressed his admiration for Lekha and revealed that she had been an extremely positive and healthy influence in his life. He said she was very caring, supportive and loving.

Meanwhile, Lekha and Imran are reportedly staying together in an apartment that Imran rented from director Karan Johar.

