Trump will 'expel' student protesters if elected





Donald Trump recently told a group of donors that if he wins the 2024 presidential election, he will “expel” students who participate in pro-Palestinian protests, according to the Washington Post. “One thing I am doing is that any student who protests will be kicked out of the country. You know, there are a lot of foreign students. As soon as they hear this, they will behave,” Trump said, according to donors at the event, whom the Post did not name. It's unclear whether he meant he would expel all students, regardless of nationality, or just non-U.S. citizens studying here.

Over the past few months, anti-war protests have taken place at dozens of schools and universities across the country, starting with Columbia University in New York, where tents and campus occupations have disrupted the last weeks of classes, canceling the graduation ceremony. Although the protests were largely peaceful, New York police violently suppressed them, arresting hundreds of people in April and May. (Many of these charges were later dropped, according to The City news agency.) At the donor event, which took place on May 14 in New York, according to the Post, Trump called the protests “a radical revolution” and praised the reaction of the New York police. to the organizers, who said: “[have] be arrested now. If he is re-elected, he promised, “we will set this movement back 25 or 30 years.”

This is not the first time the former president has threatened student protesters. As Rolling Stone previously reported, Trump told attendees at a campaign rally that he would not tolerate foreign students participating in protests. “If you come here from another country and try to bring jihadism, anti-Americanism or anti-Semitism onto our campuses, we will expel you immediately, you will be barred from this school,” Trump told a crowd in Wildwood, New Jersey in May. 11. Trends

According to the Washington Post, Trump joked at the private donor event that “98 percent of my Jewish friends” were in the room, and later promised to support Israel if it won in November. He said he believed Israel's actions constituted a justified “war on terror” and that as president he would support the country. This is also not the first time he has expressed support for Israel in the current war in Gaza. During an appearance on Fox News in March, Trump said he was “firmly in Israel's camp” and said of Israeli strikes on Gaza residents: “you have to finish the problem.” . According to Al Jazeera, at least 36,050 Palestinians have been killed in the war so far, as have at least 1,139 people in Israel.

Although the Post noted that a Trump representative did not respond to detailed questions about his reporting, it received an email from the campaign's national secretary, Karoline Leavitt. “When President Trump is back in the Oval Office, Israel will be protected again, Iran will be broke again, the terrorists will be hunted down, and the bloodshed will end,” she wrote.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/trump-throw-out-student-protesters-israel-gaza-1235028274/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos