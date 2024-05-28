In a month! 2 Minister Jokowi's Wow policy canceled after going viral







Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo changed the regulations set by his two ministers after they went viral among the public. The two ministers whose policies were reversed after this went viral were Education Minister Nadiem Makarim for the one-time tuition fee (UKT) increase policy, and Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan for the tightening of imported goods and hand luggage. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESUME CONTENT Nadiem's ​​policies regarding expensive UKT are stipulated in Regulation Number 2 of 2024 of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology. “The temporary UKT, which has a very large increase, has been canceled and will be regulated to be reduced. Technically, ask the Minister of Education and Culture, in essence it has been canceled,” said President Jokowi in Istora Senayan, Jakarta, quoted Tuesday (28/5/2024). However, Jokowi revealed that an increase in UKT could happen next year. The Ministry of Education and Culture also conducts studies and calculations. “This possibility (UKT) will be evaluated first, then the increase for each university will be studied and calculated to make this possible, it is still a possibility, later the policy of the Ministry of Education and Culture will start to increase next year So there is an indirect break like now,” Jokowi said. Jokowi's decision to reduce the UKT sparked strong emotion among the public, including on social media. Commission X DPR RI also summoned Nadiem to explain the costly UKT controversy. They also requested information from several student alliances. Furthermore, the import restriction policy that was initially determined by Zulkifli Hasan to come into effect in March 2024 and which was canceled is Regulation of the Minister of Commerce (Permendag) Number 36 of 2023. This arrangement sparked protests from entrepreneurs because it made it difficult to obtain raw materials. Then many containers were stuck at the port, so goods brought by migrant workers or people from abroad to Indonesia were difficult to process, and many complained that prices were very high due to duties high import prices. This is what pushed Jokowi to convene his ministerial ranks to revise the provisions of Permendag 36/2023. A new regulation replacing Permendag 36/2023 was then published, namely Permendag 7/2024, which was also recently revised by Permendag 8/2024. “In an internal palace meeting, the President gave instructions to immediately revise Permendag 36/2023 which was revised to 3/2024 and 7/2024,” said Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, in his office last Friday (5/17/2024). [Gambas:Video CNBC] Next article Jokowi summons Airlangga Cs to discuss import ban rules, what are the results? (poor me)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20240528110616-4-541731/dalam-sebulan-2-kebijakan-wow-menteri-jokowi-batal-setelah-viral The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos