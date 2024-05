Rishi Sunaks calls for early polls: the latest card

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's decision to go to the polls on July 4, well ahead of schedule, was widely seen as a gamble with little chance of success. After 14 turbulent years in power, the Conservatives have become unpopular and the British mood may be tilting in favor of change. Sunak's efforts to salvage his party's reputation over the past year and a half have been unsuccessful. At least 76 sitting MPs have left what appears to be a sinking ship. Holding a surprise poll was the last card Sunak had and he has now played it. If the Conservatives appear to have squandered the massive mandate they won under Boris Johnson in 2019, Keir Starmer's Labor could make a comeback. Starmer, vastly underestimated, took control of the party that had drifted too far to the left under Jeremy Corbyn, who led it to three successive defeats. Starmer has renounced many of the radical promises he made on the economic front when he took office; Also in terms of foreign policy, he has little time to devote to the anti-American and pacifist postures of the left of the party. But India has reason to view this round of conservative government as a positive phase in bilateral relations. Over the past fifteen years, the Conservatives have made systematic efforts to transform relations with India, stuck within a framework defined by the paternalism of the British establishment on South Asian issues and the postcolonial responsibility of the Indian elite. . India's traditional bias has been in favor of the Labor Party, but Delhi was angered by the latter's growing hostility towards India, particularly under Corbyn. A combination of the vain pretense of pursuing foreign policy values ​​and a cynical pursuit of minority politics at home has led Labor to adopt anti-India positions on a range of issues, including Kashmir. The conservatives, on the other hand, resisted the temptation to interfere in India's domestic politics, set aside the compulsion to mediate on the Kashmir issue and began to cut ties with relations with India and Pakistan. These efforts culminated in Boris Johnson's term in office, which saw the unveiling of a roadmap to restructure relations on trade, investment, technology, migration and defence. India, which has shed some traditional inhibitions over the past decade to strengthen ties with the UK, hopes this upward trajectory continues. The next Indian government must seize the first opportunity for a summit meeting with the next British Prime Minister.

