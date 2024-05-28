Politics
Morning briefing: May 28, 2024
ISTANBUL
Here's a roundup of all the news you need to start your Tuesday with, including global condemnations of Israel's Rafah attack, a shooting on the Israel-Egypt border, and landslides in Papua New Guinea who buried thousands of people.
Several countries denounced and condemned on Monday the recent Israeli airstrike against tents sheltering displaced people in the town of Rafah, in the south of the Gaza Strip. At least 35 people were killed.
The White House called on Israel to protect civilians after the deadly Rafah airstrike. Spanish Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Diaz has called the latest Israeli attack on Rafah a “war crime.”
The Irish Prime Minister called the Israeli strikes “horrible” and “despicable”. Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly said: “We are horrified by the strikes that killed Palestinian civilians in Rafah. »
French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his “indignation”.
The Turkish president on Monday castigated Israel for its weekend attack on Rafah, previously designated as a “safe zone”.
“Sunday's attack on Rafah, which took place after the order of the International Court of Justice, revealed the treacherous and bloody nature of the terrorist state,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Istanbul lawyers in a televised speech, referring to Israel and the ICJ's order to stop the bloodshed.
Erdogan also stressed that Turkey will do “everything in its power to ensure that these (Israeli) barbarians are brought to justice for the crimes they committed.”
The Egyptian army announced on Monday that a soldier had been killed in a shooting near the border with the Gaza Strip, saying it was investigating the incident.
“The Egyptian armed forces are conducting an investigation by relevant authorities regarding the shooting incident in the Rafah border area, which resulted in the martyrdom of one of the security personnel,” a military spokesperson said in a statement. communicated.
No injuries were reported among Israeli soldiers.
Papua New Guinea estimates that around 2,000 people have been buried after landslides hit a remote village last Friday.
In a letter to the UN, the national disaster agency “estimates that more than 2,000 people could be buried under the rubble,” ABC News reported Monday.
More than 150 houses were buried in the village of Yambali alone, according to Serhan Aktoprak, head of the UN migration agency's mission to Papua New Guinea.
The affected areas are in the highlands of Enga province, in the north of the country, in the southwest Pacific.
- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday condemned Israel's deadly airstrike on a camp for displaced people in the town of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday called the deaths of dozens of Palestinian civilians in an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, a “tragic accident.”
- The EU's foreign policy chief said on Monday that all UN members, including Israel, must comply with the rulings of the International Court of Justice.
- More than a dozen international NGOs called on the UN on Monday to “enforce” orders from the International Court of Justice ordering Israel to end its military action in Rafah, in the south of the Gaza Strip.
- The UN relief chief on Monday condemned the Israeli airstrike on a camp for displaced people in the southern Gaza town of Rafah, saying “such impunity cannot continue.”
- North Korea said Monday its attempt to put another spy satellite into orbit failed when a rocket carrying it exploded in mid-flight, state media reported.
- Russia's special envoy for Afghanistan said Monday that a proposal to remove the Taliban from the list of organizations banned by Moscow had been submitted to President Vladimir Putin for a final decision.
- Austria last year recorded the highest number of incidents of Islamophobia since it began keeping records in 2015, according to a report released Monday.
SPORTS
Rafael Nadal bid farewell to Roland Garros 2024 after losing the first round match in straight sets to Alexander Zverev on Monday.
Zverev, world number four, eliminated Nadal in sets of 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) and 6-3 on the Philippe Chatrier court in three hours and five minutes.
World number one Iga Swiatek scored a straight sets victory against Leolia Jeanjean in her opening match on Monday.
Swiatek, 22, beat French qualifier Jeanjean 6-1, 6-2 in 61 minutes to advance to the second round on the clay court of Paris.
With this victory, the Polish star becomes the first player to win 15 consecutive matches at Roland Garros since Justine Henin, who won 24 in a row from 2005 to 2010.
BUSINESS AND ECONOMY
- Turkish economy grew 5.9% in first quarter
Turkey's economy is expected to grow 5.9% annually in the first quarter, according to an Anadolu survey released Monday.
Fourteen economists estimate that the economy oscillated between 4.2% and 7% gains during the January-March period.
Economists expected growth of 3.38% in 2024, between 2.9% and 4%, and 3.56% in 2025.
- Canadian businesses still face rising inflation, input costs: report
Canadian businesses continue to expect a number of headwinds in the April-June period of this year, mainly higher inflation and higher input costs, the statistics authority said on Monday. country in a report.
“The pressures of work-related barriers on businesses increased in the second quarter compared to the first quarter, while cost-related barriers continued to ease in recent quarters,” Statistics Canada said in the report.

