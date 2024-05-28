Implications for Central Asia Daryo News

Politics
Chinese President Xi Jinping's recent diplomatic tour of Europe, his first in five years, underscores China's evolving strategy to balance its complex relationship with the United States while strengthening ties with major European nations. This visit highlights important geopolitical maneuvers that have profound implications not only for Europe, but also for Central Asia. As China deepens its relations with Europe, Central Asian countries find themselves facing an increasingly complex web of international relations.
Strategic engagement with key European players
Xi's visit aimed to strengthen relations with three key European partners: France, Hungary and Serbia. Each of these countries represents a strategic pillar in the broader objectives of Chinese foreign policy in Europe. This visit demonstrates that China intends to further develop mutually beneficial cooperation with Europe.
France as an alternative to the United States: China's engagement with France highlights its strategy to cultivate partnerships with European powers capable of acting independently of American influence. France's position on global issues such as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as demonstrated by a joint statement opposing Israeli actions in Rafah, aligns with China's vision of a multipolar world where no country dominated. By strengthening its ties with France, China aims to create a European counterweight to American hegemony, by promoting a geopolitical environment favorable to its interests.
Hungary as a mediator within the EU: Hungary's unique position within the EU, characterized by a more open stance towards eastern partners, makes it a crucial intermediary for China. The high-level strategic partnership between China and Hungary, highlighted by significant economic and infrastructural cooperation, illustrates China's approach to integrating its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) with European markets. This relationship not only facilitates China's entry into the EU, but also positions Hungary as a bridge between East and West, reflecting China's nuanced diplomatic efforts.
Serbia as a gateway to Europe: Serbia's role in China's strategy is crucial due to its status as a non-EU country with aspirations for EU membership. China's investments in Serbian infrastructure, notably through the BRI, illustrate a strategic effort to improve connectivity and economic integration in Central and Eastern Europe. By deepening ties with Serbia, China is gaining a strategic position in Europe, which could influence the region's alignment with broader Eurasian dynamics.
Impact on Central Asian foreign policy
Xi Jinping's European tour opens new opportunities for Central Asian countries to pursue a multi-vector foreign policy, expanding cooperation with China and the European Union (EU). As China and Europe seek to align their interests, Central Asia should benefit from a dynamic of collaboration rather than competition between these two powers.
Combining the Belt and Road Initiative with the EU Global Portal
Central Asian countries can leverage the convergence of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the EU's Global Gateway strategy to strengthen their role as critical transit hubs. By attracting substantial infrastructure investment, Central Asia can improve its transport connectivity, boost economic growth and create jobs. Both China and the EU have an interest in maintaining stability and security in Central Asia, given its strategic importance as a land bridge between Europe and Asia.
Reduce geostrategic rivalry
The current dynamics of Sino-European relations suggest a trend toward reducing dependence on a single global power. This multipolar approach aligns with Central Asia's strategic interests, allowing countries like Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to diversify their economic partnerships and reduce their dependence on a single nation. However, the current geostrategic rivalry between the United States and China, particularly over technology and critical resources, poses challenges that require careful management to avoid becoming a battleground for influence.
US involvement and strategic considerations
The United States' approach to Central Asia, exemplified by initiatives such as the Economic Resilience Initiative for Central Asia (ERICEN), aims to support energy security, critical minerals, and environmental projects. However, the United States' reluctance to invest in transportation infrastructure in Central Asia suggests a strategy to limit China's influence in the region. Central Asian countries must manage this dynamic carefully, focusing on opportunities that align with U.S. and Chinese interests without becoming overly dependent on either.
EU investments in Central Asia
The European Union's commitment to developing transport connectivity with Central Asia, as evidenced by the €10 billion investment announced at the Transport Connectivity Investors Forum, underlines the importance of EU to integrate Central Asia into its economic sphere. These investments, supported by the European Investment Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, aim to improve infrastructure and economic growth in the region, complementing China's efforts under the BRI.
Prospects for Sino-European cooperation in Central Asia
Strengthened cooperation between the EU and China in Central Asia can lead to joint projects in the areas of infrastructure, energy and digital connectivity. The EU's emphasis on sustainable development and the green economy aligns with China's emphasis on Green Belt and Road projects. This synergy can create a stable and prosperous Central Asia, benefiting Chinese and European interests while providing significant opportunities for local economies.
Conclusion
The dynamics of Sino-European relations have a significant impact on Central Asia's foreign policy, presenting both opportunities and challenges. The convergence of the BRI and the Global Gateway Initiative offers Central Asian countries a chance to consolidate their role as key transit hubs, attract infrastructure investment and boost economic growth. By focusing on the concurrent interests of China and the EU, Central Asian countries can promote joint projects emphasizing cooperation rather than competition. Active participation in different dialogue formats with China and the European Union, as well as agreements, positions these countries as key players in regional stability and development, ensuring their strategic importance in the evolving Eurasian Economic Corridor.
Screenplay: Eldaniz Gusseinov
Eldaniz Gusseinov is a non-resident researcher at the Haydar Aliyev Center for Eurasian Studies at Ibn Haldun University in Istanbul.
