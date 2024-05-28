Imran Khan on hiatus, battling depression, social media, rumors | Exclusive





Actor Imran Khan has charmed audiences with his performances in Hindi films like 'Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na' and 'I Hate Luv Storys'. The actor took a break from the film industry in 2015, during which he faced personal difficulties and mental health issues. In an exclusive chat with IndiaToday.in, he spoke about his break from acting, his battle with depression and his comeback plans.

Imran spoke candidly about how he got through this difficult time, focusing on self-care and recovery. Now rejuvenated and with a newfound sense of purpose, Imran prepares for his return to the big screen, eager to reconnect with his audience.

Excerpts from the exclusive chat:

After 2013, you almost disappeared from public life. Identifying that you need help with your mental health isn't easy. How did you identify this?

It was around 2014-2015 that I started to feel like I wasn't happy with myself and that I wasn't feeling good. In the early years, we tend to treat it as a mild chronic back pain where we scratch it, and we feel like it will go away. It was during these years that I saw the first symptoms. And it was in 2016 that I put my hands on it and said, “I’m not okay. I don't feel strong or capable.

The way I described (my problem) when I first went to psychoanalysis was that I didn't feel like the person in my head. We all have an image of ourselves. But I realized that I was relating to the world with a lot of fear and anxiety. I was still very afraid and it didn't match the mental image I had of myself. That's when I said, 'Okay, I want to be the version of myself that I see in my head.' I want to make sure my reality matches that.

So, you first took this step in 2016. In the meantime, what was Imran doing?

I was trying to do things [to make myself feel better]. When you can't see the whole problem, you try to tackle only a small part, which you think is the problem. So, I tackled the smallest parts, without seeing the whole picture. In 2014, anyway, I took that year off because I was about to become a father. After that, I got involved in Nikhil Advani's 'Katti Batti'. As we prepared him and after he came out, I became more and more aware of the fact that I wasn't feeling well. The things I was trying to do to fix this weren't working. That's when I kind of said, “Okay, this needs a bigger intervention.” »

While you were focused on improving yourself, was it a conscious decision to take a break from Instagram and not read anything?

Well, more than the industry, it was about removing myself from the social media world. Today we understand it better. When we look at it, we say, “Oh, social media directly influences our feelings. It increases depression, anxiety, stress, all of that. I already realized this, which is why I left Twitter and I wasn't an early adopter of Instagram. I opened an Instagram account under pressure from my managers and public relations. I reluctantly followed this advice and sort of dragged my feet against my will. And very quickly I came to the point of saying, “Look, I don’t care enough to do this. The amount of effort it takes to find a good image and then caption it, it's like I don't have time in the day to sit down and do this thing.

You were away from social media, but it's almost surreal that social media, which was perhaps one of the reasons that took you away from public life, has forced you to come back?

Yeah I guess. For years I didn't have the app, I still don't have the app on my phone. I don't consume Instagram. People were sending me stuff and my friends were sending me, “Hey look, here's this hashtag.” Eventually the voices started to get quite loud. It's like you're sitting in your house with the door closed and people start gathering outside and saying, “Imraan, kahan ho?” (Imran, where are you?)', then he knocks on the door. At some point you feel like this is very rude and you have to open the door. So, I started to feel like I was being rude and that a lot of people were knocking on my door, and I should open the door and say hello and thank them for looking for me.

But, during this time, there was a lot of talk about your physical appearance. How did you deal with that at the time?

Even if you're not on social media, it's still traditional media. I receive the newspapers at home. My mother, my aunts and this generation who still have the newspaper at home would see the images and be disturbed. They saw the images, the captions and the information, which implied that I was on drugs or something. It was disturbing. So it’s complicated to have that conversation with your parents, with your family and say, “Look, I can’t handle what these people say and what they do. People say these things without consideration, without thinking about how they land.

Nepotism is a very important topic of conversation today. Although you come from a lineage, you mentioned losing films after delivering failures. Is this also the reason why you took such a long break?

To be fair, there were other offers afterwards as well. I chose not to confront them. It’s not like all of a sudden I had no offers, no work in progress. The offers continued, even during the years I was invisible. I was always getting a script a month, two scripts a month, from somewhere. Someone would call me and for many years I would say, “Look, don’t even send me your script. And I'm not going to read it. I'm not going to.' I spent years shutting them down and saying, “No, thank you.” I was also against it because I didn't want to work. Because I didn't feel like my heart was in it. I could have signed some things, accepted some paychecks and revealed some things. I didn't do it, I couldn't put my whole heart into it.

What's next for you now that you're back in the spotlight? Plus, it’s an exciting time with OTT in the picture.

I don't have a clear answer to this. It's not for lack of trying. I have these conversations with writers, directors and producers. I'm trying to find something that really sparks. I guess at this point, two stories have kind of resonated with me, which I'm developing with the directors, but they're not close to a full project yet. So, I don't yet have a film per se that I've signed or a series that I've signed that I'm committed to.

