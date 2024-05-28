President Jokowi Receives OECD Secretary General to Discuss Developments in Indonesia's OECD Accession Process





President Joko Widodo received the Secretary General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and his delegation at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java Province, Tuesday, May 28, 2024. The meeting followed the first meeting held in August 2023. The objective is to shed light on the measures that Indonesia has taken and will take in order to accelerate its accession. Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto explained that the meeting between President Joko Widodo and OECD Secretary General Mathias Cormann focused on strategic discussions regarding the preparation and acceleration of the accession of Indonesia to the organization. President Jokowi issued a presidential decree on this matter. “Mr. President issued a presidential decree on the national team for the preparation and acceleration of Indonesia's accession to the OECD, which we chair, assisted by the Minister of Finance and the Minister of Foreign Affairs ” said Airlangga. According to him, Indonesia is committed to becoming a member of the OECD within three years and has received support from member countries such as Australia, the Netherlands and Japan in the form of Capacity Building and financing. Then the accession process will involve the creation of a memorandum self evaluation by Indonesia in the near future. Deputy Finance Minister Suahasil Nazara added on the same occasion that the government would work with the OECD to formulate it. initial rating which will be used as a tool by Indonesia to convey information about what Indonesia has done in economic reform. We hope initial rating This will be a tool for Indonesia to make the world understand what it has done for us to reform the Indonesian economy. “I am sure that Indonesia's membership will be an additional source of pride, not only for Indonesia but also for the OECD itself,” said Suahasil Nazara. During the meeting, President Jokowi and Secretary-General Cormann also discussed the development of the semiconductor ecosystem as well as the roadmap process for the ASEAN Digital Economic Cooperation Framework or l framework agreement on the digital economy. In addition, the OECD will also conduct a survey on the Indonesian economy as part of its support for improving the investment climate in Indonesia. “How can Indonesia become a country on par with OECD countries in developing regulations so that investors are comfortable in increasing their investments in Indonesia,” Airlangga added. This meeting was an important moment to highlight Indonesia's commitment and strategic measures to strengthen international cooperation and improve the national investment climate.

