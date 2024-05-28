Complaint filed against Imran Khan for hate story





RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s troubles increased as a fresh case was filed against him for speaking against state institutions and creating a “hate narrative “, sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

The sources said the complaint was filed by a resident of Rawalpindi.

An FIR will be registered against Imran Khan for speaking against state institutions and spreading false propaganda, the sources said.

A local television reported that a journalist would be the complainant.

Last week, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari spoke at a press conference and said the provincial cabinet had approved legal action against Imran Khan for what she called hate speech against state institutions.

The Punjab Home Department will take steps in this regard, Azma Bokhari said while addressing a press conference on the 8th cabinet meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz chairing the DGPR on Friday. Azma Bokhari said: PTI founder is spreading hateful narrative. against state institutions and attempts to become Sheikh Mujeeb. The minister said that all those people who were coming out of jail after meeting the PTI founder were also involved in spreading the hate narrative, and the cabinet also decided to take action. against them. An investigation report was conducted by the Interior Ministry and was presented to the cabinet today. Eleven times a model is adopted to spread this narrative. Serious statements are being made and disseminated, the minister said. Creating anarchy and spreading hatred against institutions is the agenda of this party, the minister said, emphasizing the security of the country. What did Imran Khan do when he was in power? Why do they mention 1971 again and again? He really likes becoming Sheikh Mujeeb. Today, he names names and talks about the London plan, Azma Bokhari said. The firm has authorized us to file a complaint in this regard. But it is definitive that Pakistan and its security are what matters most to the nation. If one of us does not stay alive, it does not mean there will be an impact on Pakistan, she added.

