Politics
China's Xi Jinping issues a call to arms: cultivate new sources of employment and calm labor market chaos
Employment is the most basic livelihood of the people, and it is related to the healthy development of the economy and society, as well as the long-term stability of the country, Xi was quoted as saying. by the official Xinhua news agency.
High-quality development should be a process that generates more and better jobs, and such development should better stimulate employment, Xi said.
Xi was speaking after a labor market lecture given by Mo Rong, head of the government think tank the Chinese Academy of Labor and Social Security, for the top policy-making body.
Mos' speech came at a sensitive time, as graduation season approaches, and as many Chinese companies, particularly those run by the private sector, are laying off staff to cut costs or optimize operations.
Lian Ping, director general of the Forum of Chief Economists of China, said: “There is no doubt about the importance of employment. Without a job, there will be no income. Not to mention encouraging consumption, which can only be contracted.
However, ultimately the key to stabilizing the labor market lies in strengthening the vitality of businesses, Lian said, noting that once energized, they will create jobs.
China's private sector, which has struggled to get back on its feet since the pandemic, employs more than 80 percent of the urban workforce.
A record 11.79 million college students will graduate this summer, and many of them find themselves facing an already tight job market.
The president encouraged Chinese university graduates to seek employment in grassroots organizations, rural areas and small businesses.
He also called for a change in mindset, along with education and guidance, to cultivate a correct view of employment so that a world of employment opportunities can open up with new concepts underlying career selections.
We need to conduct a thorough analysis of why there are labor shortages in certain sectors, he said. We can start by solving the problem of a lack of workers in certain positions, and then move on to the problem of unemployment for some people.
Fu Weigang of the Shanghai Institute of Finance and Law said the timing of the president's speech sent a message of urgency ahead of college graduations. And Fu noted that since 80 percent of jobs are created by private companies, Beijing must look for ways to reduce employment costs for private companies.
Beijing can reduce social security costs and other related fees that an employer must pay when hiring staff. In key cities like Shanghai, it has become increasingly expensive to hire staff, so much so that some business owners may choose to cut back on hiring, Fu said.
The president also ordered that labor market surveillance be strengthened.
We must effectively combat employment discrimination, failure to pay and pay social security contributions, illegal dismissals and other chaos, he added.
The unemployment rate for the 16 to 24 age group stood at 14.7 percent last month, down from 15.3 percent the month before but well above the national average unemployment rate of 5 percent, according to data from the State Bureau of Statistics.
China created 4.36 million new urban jobs in the first four months of this year, up 2.8 percent from the same period last year. Beijing's job creation target for the whole year remained unchanged at 12 million.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.scmp.com/economy/china-economy/article/3264452/chinas-xi-jinping-issues-call-arms-cultivate-new-sources-employment-quell-chaos-job-market
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- China's Xi Jinping issues a call to arms: cultivate new sources of employment and calm labor market chaos
- Minster table tennis player Ross Wilson defeated at Paralympic World Qualifying Tournament, leaving chances of Paris entry hanging as wildcard
- 'The whole of India is silent' — Saheefa Jabbar Khattak slams Bollywood's silence on Palestine – Culture
- 19 tech leaders reveal the secrets of big tech companies
- Complaint filed against Imran Khan for hate story
- Lok Sabha elections: Rahul Gandhi mocks PM Modi over God-sent remark, says Modi ji wale parmatma
- The Indonesian city of Sukabumi was struck by a 4.1-meter earthquake from the Sipamenkes Fault
- Armaan saves Abhira when his friends mistake her for a dancer at his bachelor party.
- Hockey World's Wayne Gretzky responds to Game 3 decoration call on Stars Mason Marchment
- London Stock Exchange's ETF team halved following senior executive departures
- Innovation and Patent Protection: Leveraging Intellectual Property Rights for Competitive Advantage
- President Jokowi Receives OECD Secretary General to Discuss Developments in Indonesia's OECD Accession Process