China's Xi Jinping issues a call to arms: cultivate new sources of employment and calm labor market chaos

Employment is the most basic livelihood of the people, and it is related to the healthy development of the economy and society, as well as the long-term stability of the country, Xi was quoted as saying. by the official Xinhua news agency.

The comments came after the president held a meeting with business leaders last week, demonstrating the authorities' determination to deepen reforms and boost growth, topics that are expected to be widely discussed at the third plenum.

High-quality development should be a process that generates more and better jobs, and such development should better stimulate employment, Xi said.

Xi was speaking after a labor market lecture given by Mo Rong, head of the government think tank the Chinese Academy of Labor and Social Security, for the top policy-making body.

Mos' ​​speech came at a sensitive time, as graduation season approaches, and as many Chinese companies, particularly those run by the private sector, are laying off staff to cut costs or optimize operations.

Lian Ping, director general of the Forum of Chief Economists of China, said: “There is no doubt about the importance of employment. Without a job, there will be no income. Not to mention encouraging consumption, which can only be contracted.

However, ultimately the key to stabilizing the labor market lies in strengthening the vitality of businesses, Lian said, noting that once energized, they will create jobs.

China's private sector, which has struggled to get back on its feet since the pandemic, employs more than 80 percent of the urban workforce.

A record 11.79 million college students will graduate this summer, and many of them find themselves facing an already tight job market.

The president encouraged Chinese university graduates to seek employment in grassroots organizations, rural areas and small businesses.

He also called for a change in mindset, along with education and guidance, to cultivate a correct view of employment so that a world of employment opportunities can open up with new concepts underlying career selections.

We need to conduct a thorough analysis of why there are labor shortages in certain sectors, he said. We can start by solving the problem of a lack of workers in certain positions, and then move on to the problem of unemployment for some people.

Fu Weigang of the Shanghai Institute of Finance and Law said the timing of the president's speech sent a message of urgency ahead of college graduations. And Fu noted that since 80 percent of jobs are created by private companies, Beijing must look for ways to reduce employment costs for private companies.

Beijing can reduce social security costs and other related fees that an employer must pay when hiring staff. In key cities like Shanghai, it has become increasingly expensive to hire staff, so much so that some business owners may choose to cut back on hiring, Fu said.

The president also ordered that labor market surveillance be strengthened.

We must effectively combat employment discrimination, failure to pay and pay social security contributions, illegal dismissals and other chaos, he added.

The unemployment rate for the 16 to 24 age group stood at 14.7 percent last month, down from 15.3 percent the month before but well above the national average unemployment rate of 5 percent, according to data from the State Bureau of Statistics.

China created 4.36 million new urban jobs in the first four months of this year, up 2.8 percent from the same period last year. Beijing's job creation target for the whole year remained unchanged at 12 million.