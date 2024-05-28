Indonesia prepares new capital bill as Jokowi seeks funds





(Bloomberg) — Follow Bloomberg on LINE Messenger for all the business news and analysis you need. Indonesia is ready to seek parliamentary approval for a bill to speed up construction of a new capital that is attracting interest from investors around the world, according to President Joko Widodo. The National Development Planning Agency could submit the bill to parliament this week, Jokowi, as the president is known, said at a cabinet meeting in Jakarta on Wednesday. The bill, once passed by lawmakers, will serve as the legal basis for the new capital, he said. Jokowi urged ministers to accelerate the mapping of the project to determine the role of the private sector in financing the construction of the yet-to-be-named capital on Borneo island. The government plans to start construction of basic infrastructure later this year, he said. Why Indonesia is moving its capital from Jakarta: QuickTake The bills on capital relocation as well as job creation and taxation are among the sweeping reforms pushed by Jokowi to boost investment and growth. The new capital, which will cost about $34 billion to build, has already attracted interest from investors from China, the Middle East and the United States, according to officials. The concept of the capital's new development as a smart metropolis has been noticed by the world and countries have even started to express interest, Jokowi said. This is why we need to prepare the details of partnerships with other countries. I want us to take steps to speed up the process. The capital's master plan will be ready and the government will offer health, education and entertainment hubs to private investors, Planning Minister Suharso Monoarfa told reporters. An inauguration ceremony for the new administrative headquarters will take place this year, he said. Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the founder and CEO of SoftBank Group Corp. Masayoshi Son and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair are part of an advisory committee on the new capital headed by Jokowi. The country hired McKinsey & Co. to review the master plan. Jokowi relies on private and public entities to bear about 80% of the capital's construction cost. Authorities will move the capital in stages starting in 2024, with the new city eventually being able to house up to 6 to 7 million residents. Indonesia has identified around 256,000 hectares of land for the new capital on the island of Borneo, around four times the size of Jakarta. Regular flooding in the Jakarta metropolitan area, home to nearly 30 million people, and the need to expand economic growth beyond the main island of Java have prompted Jokowi to accelerate the relocation of the capital. (Updated with ministers' comments on investment in sixth paragraph) To contact the reporter on this story: Tassia Sipahutar in Jakarta at [email protected] To contact the editors responsible for this story: Thomas Kutty Abraham at [email protected], Karlis Salna For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted source of business news. 2020 Bloomberg L.P.

