Confrontation: British elections – CEPA

British voters go to the polls on July 4, in a snap election called by embattled Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The Labor Party, led by Sir Keir Starmer, is the very likely winner.
Unlike previous elections in 2019, allies are not watching nervously. The Labor Party was then led by Jeremy Corbyn, an avowed left-winger who distrusts NATO and the United States as imperialist, but has a blind spot when it comes to Russian misdeeds. Brexit was still a big question then. Three years of debilitating wrangling in Parliament over how (and whether) to implement the results of the 2016 referendum have shaken public and international confidence in Britain's supposedly pragmatic and effective system of government. The centrist Liberal Democrats were even campaigning to overturn the referendum result and keep Britain in the European Union. (Disclosure: I am a Lib Dem candidate in the election).
This is all over now. Labor has rejected Corbyn over his response to an inquiry into anti-Semitism. He is running as an independent. Boris Johnson won the election for the Conservatives on a promise to end Brexit. After a difficult year, relations between Britain and Europe have stabilized. His successor, Liz Truss, who joked that she was not sure that France was an ally, is almost forgotten, even disappeared. Relations with decision-makers in Washington, Brussels, Paris and Berlin are cordial and pragmatic. Britain's leading role in arming Ukraine has been met with praise.
None of this is likely to change under a Starmer government. His team includes some impressive advisors. But they have little room for maneuver. Amid growing demand for spending on health, education, welfare and infrastructure, it is difficult to see more money for defense any time soon. Eager to win back working-class pro-Brexit voters who abandoned them in 2019, Labor has ruled out any serious overhaul of relations with the European Union. Minor parties present no challenge to this consensus.
This may seem like a source of comfort. In fact, this should set off alarm bells. Starmers government faces a busy schedule when it takes power on July 5th. Ministers will barely have mastered the office layout before preparing for the NATO summit a few days later in Washington, DC, on July 9. In London, our colleagues will be busy preparing for the summit of the European Political Community which will be held in Great Britain on July 18. Emmanuel Macron will undoubtedly shine during these two events, the other European leaders will be less so. And no one will expect any surprises from Starmer, the new kid on the block.
But destiny could have many surprises in store for him. The world is not waiting for Britain to sort itself out. Ukraine bought us time. We wasted it. European defense is still in trouble. The Middle East is on the brink of conflagration. Russia is making alarming progress in Africa. Mainland China threatens Taiwan. North Korea seems crazier than ever. Add to that protectionism, climate change, migration and the impending technological disruption of artificial intelligence, and the international agenda has not looked so daunting in decades.
Yet Britain is off its game on many fronts. A weakened army cannot deploy even a single war division. A radical overhaul of defense is necessary. The vulnerabilities to dirty money and dirty tricks are shocking. Brexit, which is still not fully implemented, is paralyzing the economy. Public administration is chaotic and rife with scandals. Infrastructure and environmental standards lag far behind those in the rest of Europe. The political system seems fossilized. It was only a decade ago that foreign media coverage of Britain and the adulation of Cool Britannia gave way to talk of malaise.
The Allies had previously worried about Britain's unpredictability. They should care even more about continuity.
Edward Lucas is the Lib Dem parliamentary candidate for the Cities of London and Westminster and is on leave pending the general election on July 4.
Edward Lucas is a non-resident senior fellow and senior advisor at the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA).
Edge of Europe is CEPA's online journal covering critical foreign policy topics in Europe and North America. All opinions are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the position or views of the institutions they represent or of the Center for European Policy Analysis.
