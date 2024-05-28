



COORDINATING MINISTRY OF ECONOMIC AFFAIRS

REPUBLIC OF INDONESIA PRESS CONFERENCE

HM.4.6/336/SET.M.ECONOMY.3/05/2024 Accompanying President Joko Widodo to meet with the OECD Secretary-General, Coordinating Minister Airlangga highlighted Indonesia's strong commitment to the accession process. Bogor, May 28, 2024 Play an important role in encouraging economic transformation towards realizing Golden Indonesia Vision 2045, the government's efforts to strengthen international cooperation by signaling its intention to join. Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is increasingly demonstrating certainty with different stages taking place optimally. After deciding to open membership discussions with Indonesia on February 20, 2024 and submitting the roadmap for Indonesia's membership at the OECD Ministerial-level meeting in May 2024, Secretary OECD General Mathias Cormann held a meeting with President Joko Widodo at the Bogor State Palace on Tuesday (05/28). On this occasion, the Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto, as Director General of the National Team for the Preparation and Acceleration of Indonesia's Accession to the OECD (OECD National Team ), also accompanied President Joko Widodo. “Today's meeting is the second meeting between President Joko Widodo and Secretary General Cormann regarding Indonesia's accession process. “The first will take place in August 2023. The aim of this meeting is to provide the latest information regarding the accession process and the actions that need to be taken by the Indonesian government,” Coordinating Minister Airlangga said at a press conference. Furthermore, Coordinating Minister Airlangga said that during the meeting it was indicated that Indonesia remains committed to becoming a member of the OECD within the next three years. Then, the Government will form Project Management Office (PMO) to support the national team and will continue to encourage OECD membership so that it is integrated into the RPJPN and RPJMN. On this occasion, Coordinating Minister Airlangga also mentioned that a number of lessons have been learned from several new OECD member countries that have managed to achieve better economic performance, starting with Costa Rica which has managed to reduce its budget deficit to 5% of GDP in 2021, Colombia which reduced transnational corruption by implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention, as well as Lithuania and Chile which were able to complete the membership period in 3 years. Regarding the ongoing accession process, Indonesia has also received technical and non-technical support from a number of friendly OECD member countries. Commitments of support in the form of capacity building, funding and communications have been provided by Australia, the Netherlands and various other countries. Apart from this, Japan also provides technical assistance through Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). After reaching the stage of adopting the OECD roadmap, the next step the government will take is the process self evaluationand a first memorandum will be prepared and should be completed within the next 250 days. “Earlier in the conversation between the President and Secretary General Cormann, topics that were part of the OECD process were also discussed. The OECD will also contribute to the development of the semiconductor ecosystem and will also learn how ASEAN has successfully completed the digital roadmap process, Framework agreement on the digital economy (DEFA) and it is also a learning process at the OECD,” concluded Coordinating Minister Airlangga. In addition, at the end of 2024, Secretary General Cormann is also expected to visit Indonesia again to launch the Indonesian Economic Survey. This survey is a form of OECD support for Indonesia to improve the investment climate and become a country on par with current OECD member countries in regulatory development, so that investors are expected continue to invest in Indonesia. (dfm/fsr) *** Spokesperson for the Coordinating Ministry of Economic Affairs

