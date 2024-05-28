Xi Jinping's order? China doesn't want social media influencers to flaunt their wealth because





Chinese social media sites such as Weibo, XiaohongshuAnd Douyin; Free versions of Twitter, Instagram and TikTok in China have been cracked down influencers known for flaunting his wealth due to income inequality in China. This dates back to Chinese President Xi Jinping's promotion of “common prosperity“, or the ideal of providing wealth more equally to all Chinese citizens, Business Insider reported. Chinese President Xi Jinping (Reuters) The average household income of the richest 20% in China's urban areas was 6.3 times higher than that of the poorest 20%, according to Nikkei Asia data. The Cyberspace Administration of China announced in April that celebrities could no longer “display their wealth” or “extravagant pleasure” on social media. Unlock exclusive access to the latest Indian general election news, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! Read also | Chat Xi PT: China's new AI chatbot presents Xi Jinping's political thought A CNA report says Weibo, which has nearly 600 million active users, removed 1,110 posts that to flaunt wealth and other bad behavior in their content, banning or suspending 27 accounts. Similarly, Douyin said it deleted 4,701 posts and 11 accounts between May 1 and 7 and Xiaohongshu said it cleaned 4,273 illegal posts over the past two weeks and closed 383 accounts. A WWD article indicates that Wang Hongquanxing, nicknamed “China's Kim Kardashian” with 4.3 million followers on Douyin, had his account deleted. He is a influencer known for his luxurious lifestyle, collection of rare Hermès bags and jade jewelry. Baoyu Jiajie or “Sister Abalone”, who had more than 2 million followers and showed around her luxurious homes, and Bo Gogzi or “Mr Bo” who filmed himself test-driving Rolls Royces and splurging on rare Hermes Birkin bags, also had their accounts. limitaccording to the Financial Times. According to state media The Cover, the ban is part of China's efforts to create a civilized, healthy and harmonious socio-ecological environment.

