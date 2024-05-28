PM Modi to meditate at Tamil Nadus Vivekananda rock memorial to mark climax of Lok Sabha campaign





A night view of the Vivekananda rock memorial. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay his respects at the rock memorial between May 30 and June 1 to mark the culmination of the Lok Sabha election campaign. File | Photo credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari, for meditation between May 30 and June 1, to mark the culmination of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Sources in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said that PM Modi would arrive at the rock memorial and meditate day and night at this place, which was also the place where Swami Vivekananda is said to have meditated and was visited by the vision of Bharat Mata. There are other reasons behind PM Modi's choice, sources said, including a message of unity and affection for Tamil Nadu, where he has invested much of his political capital this time. Kanyakumari is said to be the southernmost tip of the Indian continent, where the three oceans of the Bay of Bengal, Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean meet, and also has a place in Hindu mythology like the place where Goddess Parvati meditated on one foot to reach Lord Shiva. Also Read: India General Elections Live Updates Prime Minister Modi's visit to Kanyakumari is reminiscent of his visit to Kedarnath at the end of campaigning for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections (where he also meditated in a now famous hut), and his visit to Pratapgarh, associated with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 2019. the end of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The silent period for the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha polls begins on May 30 and polling is scheduled on June 1 for 57 seats in seven states and one Union Territory (Chandigarh).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/elections/lok-sabha/pm-modi-to-meditate-at-tamil-nadus-vivekananda-rock-memorial-to-mark-culmination-of-lok-sabha-campaign/article68224840.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos