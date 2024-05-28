Imran Khan says comparisons with Ranbir Kapoor would leave unpleasant aftertaste, they spoke after ugly things revealed | Bollywood News





Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Imran Khan made their film debut around the same time and at that time the two actors were frequently opposite each other. Many fans of the actors will remember the episodes of Koffee with Karan from the days when each celebrity was asked to choose one of two actors as the most promising, or the one they felt was the most skilled in their craft. Now, Imran has opened up about these constant comparisons that would leave an “unpleasant aftertaste” and how he and Ranbir often checked on each other after “ugly things” were said about them.

In a conversation with India Today, Imran spoke about the times when he was frequently compared to Ranbir and said that he actually never bought into all that, and neither did Ranbir. “It's a shame that it still leaves a very unpleasant aftertaste because that's not how I saw it and from my conversations with Ranbir at the time, he never got involved in this business either,” he said.

Imran Khan said that from his conversations with Ranbir Kapoor, he could decipher that the Saawariya actor was very committed to his work and was not interested in indulging in unnecessary gossip. He shared, “My memories of him are that he was also very… He took the business very seriously. He's a movie buff. And he wasn't getting involved in this matter either. It's the spicy stuff they like to talk about in the gossip magazines, so it leaves a nasty aftertaste, but if none of us buy into it, then it doesn't fit in that part. I remember here and there a few particularly ugly things would come out and we would always make a point of reaching out and saying 'Listen, aisa aisa hua hai, are we cool?'

Ranbir made his debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya in 2007 and Imran made his debut with Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na in 2008.

