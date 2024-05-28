What you missed during Trump's 20-day secret trial





Closing arguments are set to begin Tuesday in Donald Trump's secret trial, after which a jury of 12 New Yorkers will be tasked with deciding whether he should be convicted of falsifying business records and acting to influence the 2016 election.

For weeks, prosecutors in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Braggs' office worked to demonstrate that Trump carried out a scheme to cover up an alleged sexual relationship with a porn star at a difficult time in his presidential campaign of 2016, which, according to his collaborators, could derail his candidacy for the White House. in the tournament. Jurors will be tasked with deciding whether the allegation that Trump approved the hush money payments and sought to break the law by falsely recording them was part of a broader criminal scheme or an effort to avoid the embarrassment.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with payments Michael Cohen made to adult film star Stormy Daniels. The government is seeking to convince the jury that Trump sought to hide the payments in order to commit another crime and that that is enough to convict him in this legally complex case.

Here's what you missed during 20 days in court for Trump's secret trial:

Believe the star witness

Trump talked bulls—- as Daniels recounted the alleged tryst that she said resulted in her receiving $130,000 days before the 2016 election to stay silent.

But Trump said little as a parade of former aides and associates took the witness stand, where they recounted the events that led prosecutors to indict him on 34 counts.

Sitting just feet away, Cohen, his former fixer, testified that Trump and his top financial official were involved in a scheme to disguise the repayment of his payment to Daniels as a legal retainer. Cohen said that when he later faced legal risks for violating campaign finance law by coordinating the secret payments, he faced a pressure campaign from people around Trump that he considered it an attempt to prevent him from turning around.

Cohen admitted to calling Trump a gross-out cartoon misogynist and Cheeto-sprinkled villain who should be caged like an animal, even though he engaged in behavior unrecognizable to people who had known him for years.

A defense lawyer, Todd Blanche, urged the judge not to let this case go before the jury, relying on the testimony of Mr. Cohen, that of an admitted liar who, during the trial, admitted to having stole tens of thousands of dollars from the Trump Organization.

Blanche sowed doubt over a phone call later in October 2016, when Cohen claimed to have discussed paying Daniels with Trump, showing the court text messages suggesting that Cohen had spoken with Trump's bodyguard, Keith Schiller, at about the crazy calls he was receiving at the same time. . Cohen responded that he could have discussed both topics on the call.

Blanche also posted a January 2017 email from Trump Organizations' CFO asking Cohen to prepare the deal we discussed so we could pay you monthly after Cohen claimed the repayment plan was supposed to be secret and had never been committed in writing.

While the email could be read as confirmation that Trump and Allen Weisselberg, then the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, were involved in the plan, it also raised new questions about Cohen's conception of the project.

Believing Trump when we haven't heard from him

Although he said he absolutely intended to testify, Trump ultimately did not. Instead, he remained largely silent at the defense table as smears and accusations spread through the courtroom and lawyers recounted gripping stories of infidelity, theft and deception. .

Responding to reports that he could be seen sleeping in court, Trump claimed he was simply resting his beautiful blue eyes while listening intently to the proceedings to better understand EVERYTHING!!!

At the start of the trial, tabloid impresario David Pecker explained how he helped detect and kill damaging stories about Trump, a plan that Pecker said was concocted with Trump and Cohen during a meeting at the Trump Tower as Trump, his longtime friend, prepared a presidential bid.

But Pecker didn't want to pay for Daniel's story, and he advised Cohen to do so, leading to a scramble to find the money for a deal that Cohen said deserved Trump's approval. Prosecutors say the plan was in service of a scheme to defraud American voters by intervening in the 2016 presidential election.

No, ma'am, Cohen told prosecutors when asked if he would have ever paid for Daniel's nondisclosure agreement himself.

Daniels also told the court that Cohen sought to delay payment until after the election, when the story would no longer matter.

Trump's lawyers sought to portray Daniels' demands as an extortion attempt.

Whether the jury finds that Cohen was motivated by revenge or that Daniels was motivated by profit, as the defense claimed, may be of no consequence.

Cohen offered no testimony linking Trump to the crime of avoiding campaign disclosures, and he was the only witness who testified that Trump personally discussed the reimbursement.

How the two sides argue

Prosecutors will present their closing arguments Tuesday and will try to convince the jury that Trump is guilty of directing a cover-up of business records with the intent to commit another crime and that he sought to cover up the commission of that crime.

The facts of who paid whom and when are not in dispute, with nearly a dozen checks addressed to Cohen and signed by Trump entered into evidence. Trump denies any falsehoods about the payments, even though they didn't happen.

The burden on Trump’s lawyers is less. The defense will have to plant doubt in jurors' minds that while Trump may have made the payments, the allegation that he orchestrated a broader plan to influence the election has not been proven.

The indictment alleges that 11 checks were issued from the Trump Revocable Trust and Trump's personal bank account for fraudulent purposes and, along with falsified accounting entries and invoices, formed the basis of a scheme to conceal a secret payment of $130,000 to Cohen.

Each check was processed by the Trump Organization and illegally disguised as payment for legal services rendered pursuant to a nonexistent service contract, Braggs' office said.

After the defense's closing arguments, State Judge Juan Merchan will instruct the jury on how to interpret the evidence and the law.

Court of public opinion

Defense witness Robert Costello delivered the final blow to Cohen's credibility, telling the court that Cohen repeatedly told him I had nothing on Donald Trump. Cohen told him he did it on his own, Costello testified. Cohen said it was because he didn't trust Costello.

As he bitched and grumbled on the stand, huffing and puffing amid sustained objection, Costello tested Merchan's patience. Are you looking down on me right now? Merchan scolded before momentarily ordering the courtroom cleared.

This moment gave Trump allies fodder to suggest that Merchan was acting unfairly against him. Merchan showed his bias in that moment, said law professor Alan Dershowitz, who sat behind Trump last week.

Never mind that Costello, under heated cross-examination, squirmed when presented with emails and files revealing his denials to be false, including Cohen's claim that Costello had offered a purported channel of return to Trump when he was in danger of being legally threatened.

Prosecutor Susan Hoffinger produced an email in which Costello wrote to his law partner about the need to put Cohen on the right page without making him feel like we are following instructions from Giuliani or the president, a reference to the former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

For Trump, who never took the stand himself, Costello offered the defense a chance to challenge Cohen's account from someone who had heard his contrary claims at the time.

Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, accused Bragg of leading a politically motivated witch hunt and Cohen of being an embittered former employee determined to target him at all costs.

To deliver this message, Trump has relied on a parade of allies and surrogates, from the Speaker of the House to potential vice presidential candidates, to launch attacks that he is prohibited from making by order of the House. silence. One group recorded a campaign ad from the courthouse.

Trump was also able to speak to reporters on cameras outside the courtroom, and he fired off dozens of fundraising missives during the trial.

