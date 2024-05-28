Xi Jinping reveals flaws in Chinese governance model





During his visit to China in mid-May, President Vladimir Putin said Russia and China were “jointly committed to promoting the establishment of a more democratic multipolar world order.” However, this claim was met with skepticism by democratic nations, who found the notion of Putin ridiculous. China and Russia are ruled by autocratic leaders who show no intention of relinquishing their strong grip on power. Professor Steve Tsang, director of the SOAS China Institute, pointed out that the concentration of power in the hands of Xi Jinping constitutes China's biggest governance challenge. Dr. Willy Wo-Lap Lam, a senior fellow at the Jamestown Foundation, agrees, pointing out that Xi has eroded norms and distorted the distribution of power during his ten-year rule. He pointed out that the State Council now functions primarily as an executive political body under the control of the Politburo Standing Committee, indicating a significant power shift in Beijing. The so-called Zhejiang faction, linked to officials who worked with Xi Jinping in Zhejiang province from 2002 to 2007, has lost influence to the Fujian faction, made up of those who worked with Xi from 1985 to 2002 . The biggest beneficiary is Cai Qi, the fifth member of the Politburo Standing Committee. As head of the CPC Secretariat and director of the General Office of the Central Committee, Cai oversees state security and party building, including checking officials' loyalty to Xi. Xi Jinping frequently cites Confucian classics, not necessarily because of his expertise, but to foster a sense of national identity as communist ideology declines. Professor Anne Cheng of the Collège de France explained that Xi is using Confucianism because of its iconic status in China to replace the declining communist faith. The CCP often emphasizes China's ancient history, in contrast to America's national youth. Professor Anne Cheng highlighted the paradox, pointing out that the CCP, originally a Marxist-Leninist revolutionary party, now claims to inherit 5,000 years of civilization. During Mao Zedong's regime Cultural revolution, communists sought to destroy Confucian ideologies, but today's leaders are restoring them. Cheng explained that modern China's “Confucian meritocrats” are capitalizing on global democratic decline. However, Cheng called the approach of Chinese intellectuals “insidious.” She pointed out that they claim to take democracy seriously because they have no choice. Without this facade, China risks finding itself isolated as a rogue state like North Korea. In China, the government controls the legal system and grants rights, as Xi demonstrated by abolishing term limits. China opposes the principle of “one person, one vote” because it suggests that people have power and might distrust the government. CCP supporters argue that this system takes into account the interests of non-voters, such as those of future generations, and claim that it evolves from liberal democracy. However, these proponents justify autocracy by criticizing Western systems without addressing their own flaws. Professor Cheng noted that Chinese political thinkers have become confident, even arrogant, in asserting the superiority of their model over a century of thinking about democracy within their tradition. China's strongest campaign targets Taiwan, constraining the country despite its thriving democracy. This control over minds stifles innovation and development, experts say. Ryan Hass of the Brookings Institution believes that China lacks the capacity for hegemony due to opposition from neighboring countries such as India, Japan and South Korea, which reject Beijing's dominance in Asia. Additionally, there is no rush to enter China, highlighting its limited appeal. Image Source: ANI

