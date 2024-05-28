Acting Regent of Garut responded to the invitation of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo at the INA digital event





KILASGARUTNEWS.id|Garut Acting Regent Barnas Adjidin attended the launch of GovTech Indonesia (INA Digital) as well as the presentation of the SPBE Summit Digital Government Award 2024, held at the State Palace, Jakarta, Monday ( 05/27/2024). ). This activity took place in the direct presence of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, the Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ma'ruf Amin, several ministers of the Indonesian Advanced Cabinet and regional heads of Indonesia, In his speech, President Jokowi emphasized that the presence of bureaucracy should serve, not complicate or slow down public affairs. Thus, he believes that the criteria of public service in bureaucracy are community satisfaction, benefits received by the community and ease of community affairs. For this reason, he asked central and regional agencies from this year to stop creating new applications or platforms. Furthermore, according to him, there are currently around 27 thousand applications belonging to regional government ministries/institutions (Pemda) that operate separately and are not integrated at all. “If there is a new (app), there is another new one, what happens, reinstall it, fill in the data again, it's complicated. That's what we we stop. “We need to strengthen our digital public infrastructure, a kind of toll road to digitalize public services in our country,” Jokowi was quoted as saying in the West Java Public Relations press release. The President of the Republic of Indonesia also hopes that the launched GovTech can continue to strengthen, where on one portal there are various services such as education, health, business permits, taxation, etc. “An integrated portal, which we call INA Digital,” he hopes. Finally, he advised that every ministry/institution and regional government must work together to achieve integration. At the same time, we must leave aside egocentrism and old mentalities. Meanwhile, Minister of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform (PANRB) Abdullah Azwar Anas said that today's event is a form of government commitment to digital transformation. He revealed that his party had been monitoring and evaluating the implementation of the SPBE for all government agencies. This involves measuring progress in the implementation of SPBE in the form of the SPBE index. “Today’s Digital Government Award is therefore the result of monitoring carried out by SPBE in collaboration with 30 universities with 47 rigid indicators to ensure an objective, professional and independent assessment,” Azwar said. Today's Digital Government Award, continued Anas, was awarded to 65 central and regional government agencies with six award categories based on the agency's maturity level in implementing SPBE. “The achievements of digital government in Indonesia continue to increase, from a national SPBE index value of 2.34 or a fair predicate in 2022, to 2.79 or a good predicate in 2023,” he said. -he declares.(I don't know*).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kilasgarutnews.id/2024/05/pj-bupati-garut-penuhi-undangan-presiden-ri-joko-widodo-di-acara-ina-digital/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos