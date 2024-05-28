“I was taking care of all this baggage…”





Imran Khan and Avantika in a throwback photo. (courtesy: ImranKhan)

New Delhi:

Imran Khan, who made his relationship with Lekha Washington official a few months ago, recently opened up about his divorce from Avantika Malik in an interview with India Today. During the interview, Imran said that he was suffering from depression at that time and realized that his marriage was not working. Speaking to India Today, he said, “Without going into too much detail, because I hesitate to add a lot of fuel to the fire of gossip, but while I was dealing with all this baggage and my internal struggle, I discovered that my marriage and my relationship were not helping any of this.”

Imran Khan added, “In an ideal, healthy dynamic between two people, you both make each other better, healthier, stronger, and support each other to be the healthier, better, stronger version . We weren't in that place.”

In an interview with Vogue in March, Imran acknowledged his relationship with Lekha Washington and corrected the narrative that his girlfriend was perceived as a “homewrecker.” Imran Khan told Vogue: “The speculation that I am romantically involved with Lekha Washington is true. I have been divorced and separated since February 2019.” He added: “There's this narrative that Lekha is a homewrecker, which infuriates me because not only is it misogynistic, but it also takes away my agency as an individual.”

Talking about his intimacy with Lekha and how it started, Imran said, “Lekha and I became close during the lockdown, a year and a half after I separated from Avantika and almost a year after she got together. separated from her partner, not her husband as has been widely reported.

Imran and Lekha attended Aamir Khan's daughter Ira's wedding festivities in Udaipur and the reception in Mumbai. The couple happily posed for photographers. They also featured together in Aamir's family members album. In a series of pictures shared by actor-director Danish Husain, Lekha Washington and Imran Khan can be seen dressed in their best fashionable outfits for the party. Lekha can be seen wearing a red dress while Imran dressed up. Sharing the pictures, Danish Husain wrote, “Lots of love to Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare for this union. Love to all of us. #ShaadiMubarak.” Look at:

Of late, Imran Khan has been creating buzz for his presence on social media. He is known for films like Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, I Hate Luv Storys, Break Ke Baad, Delhi Belly, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, to name a few. Lekha has worked in Telugu and Tamil films.

