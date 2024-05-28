Final arguments begin in Donald Trump's criminal trial





Closing arguments began Tuesday in People of the State of New York v. Donald J. Trump, the former president's lawyer claiming his client is innocent and accusing prosecutors of falsely alleging a criminal scheme.

Trump's lawyer, Todd Blanche, told the jury that prosecutors from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Braggs' office failed to meet their burden of proving that Trump was guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of tampering of business records linked to a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the final days of the investigation. 2016 presidential election.

President Trump is innocent. He committed no crime and the prosecutor failed to meet his burden of proof. Period, Blanche said.

From left, prosecutor Matthew Colangelo speaks as former President Donald Trump, 2nd right, sits between his attorneys Todd Blanche, Emil Bove and Susan Necheles during a state court hearing from Manhattan to New York, March 15, 2024. Jane Rosenberg / Reuters

He said the money Trump paid his then-lawyer Michael Cohen was actually for his legal work, as Trump company records show, and not to pay Daniels, as prosecutors and Cohen argued. He noted that Trump was president when he signed the monthly checks for Cohen in 2017, and that the idea that he was part of a “scheme” to hide the payments at the time was “absurd.”

Blanche said Cohen testified that he did very little legal work for Trump in 2017, but Cohen lied to you.

Blanche told the jury that Cohen worked as co-lead attorney defending a defamation lawsuit filed by Summer Zervos, a former contestant on Trump's former reality TV show, The Apprentice.

The payments constituted compensation to him. Nothing more, Blanche said, adding that there was no evidence, aside from Cohen's testimony, that Trump knew about his $130,000 payment to Daniels before it was made. “You can’t believe his words,” the lawyer said.

Cohen had said Trump approved the payment because his campaign was reeling from the October 2016 release of the so-called “Access Hollywood” tape, where he was filmed in front of a hot microphone in 2005 saying he could grope women without their consent. . Blanche insisted that Trump was not very concerned about the release of the tape, leading leading Republicans to condemn his remarks and distance themselves from the then-Republican candidate.

Blanche said it was an extremely personal event for President Trump “because” no one wants their family to be subjected to this kind of thing, but “it wasn't an apocalyptic event.”

He also said the deal worked well for Daniels, whom he accused of trying to extort the then-presidential candidate. She wrote a book and she has a podcast. And a documentary. It started as extortion. There's no doubt about it, and it ended very well for Ms. Daniels financially, the lawyer said.

He also claimed there was no reason for the prosecutor to have called her as a witness, other than to “try to embarrass President Trump” and “inflame your emotions.”

Prosecutors previously said they called her to the stand because Trump denied her claim that they had a sexual relationship in 2006, making it important that she tell her story under oath. The fact that the meeting took place, they claimed, was why he was willing to pay so much for his silence.

Blanche also spoke at an August 2015 meeting in which National Enquirer publisher David Pecker told Trump and Cohen that he would help them suppress negative stories about Trump while publishing articles to demolish his rivals. Prosecutors described it as the start of a conspiracy to influence the 2016 election. Every campaign is a conspiracy to promote a candidate, Blanche said. There was no criminal intent during this 2015 meeting.

After the prosecution and defense have presented their final arguments, the judge will instruct the jury. Then, the 12 ordinary New Yorkers who serve on the jury will begin their deliberations to determine whether or not the former president is guilty of the charges against him. “You and you alone are judges of the facts in this case,” said Judge Juan Merchan before the proceedings.

The charge is a felony punishable by up to four years in prison, and Trump is charged with 34 counts.

Three of Trump's children, Don Jr., Eric and Tiffany, were in court for the proceedings.

Blanche estimated her argument would take about two and a half hours, while prosecutor Joshua Steinglass estimated it would take a little more than four hours.

Prosecutors are expected to argue that not only did they prove that Trump was responsible for the falsified business records, but that he did so to cover up another crime, a necessary element of the felony charge.

In his opening statement, prosecutor Matthew Colangelo said the disguised payment to Cohen was part of a long-planned and coordinated plot to influence the 2016 election, helping Donald Trump get elected through illegal spending, to silence people who had something bad to say. on his behavior, using falsified company documents and bank forms to conceal these payments along the way.

It was electoral fraud. Plain and simple, he told the jury.

Once the summaries are complete, Merchan will explain to the jury the relevant laws and the deliberation process, which is expected to last approximately an hour. The jury will then begin to deliberate. Mercan said in court last week that deliberations might not begin until Wednesday morning.

The trial, which included testimony from Cohen, Daniels, former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker and former White House and Trump Organization staffers, began with jury selection on April 15. Testimony, which began April 22, concluded last week. In total, the prosecution called 20 witnesses in this case, while the defense called two. Although he said before the proceedings began that he would “absolutely” testify, Trump did not take the stand in his own defense.

