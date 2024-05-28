Narendra Modi as India head coach: BCCI receives fake applications to replace Rahul Dravid

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has received over 3,000 applications for the post of Head Coach of India (Men). However, according to The Indian Express, many have fake names, including those claiming to be former cricketers and politicians. The fake candidates used names like Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni to apply for the job.

The BCCI has already faced problems with fake candidates. In 2022, when the BCCI was looking for a new head coach, it received around 5,000 fake applications under celebrity names, the publication added. Previously, candidates had to send their application by email. But this time BCCI used Google Forms.

Last year also, BCCI received such a response in which impostors applied and the story is similar this time. The reason why the BCCI had to invite applications on Google forms is that it is easy to check the names of candidates on a single sheet,” the Indian Express quoted a BCCI official as saying.

To be eligible to replace Rahul Dravid, one must play at least 30 Test matches or 50 ODIs or have coached a full member Test-playing nation for at least two years.

Strong reactions on social media followed the BCCI's use of Google Forms to solicit nominations. Many were offended that applications for such a prestigious position were sought via a Google form, while others reacted with memes and sarcastic comments.

Doctor with gully cricket experience

A doctor with Gully Cricket experience has claimed he applied for the job and justified his credentials in a hilarious post.

I played gully cricket during my school days. My balls were unplayable, I mean the balls I threw were unplayable because they never reached the stumps on the batsman's side. I was also a stylish drummer. Very stylish, so to speak. Sun hat, sunglasses, gum, sunscreen, red scarf sticking out of my pants pocket, it works, you see,” the social media user wrote.

Published: May 28, 2024, 10:52 AM IST

