Imran Khan calls Ranbir Kapoor comparisons 'unpleasant', says 'ugly things come out and we…'





Imran and Ranbir made their debut around the same time.

Imran Khan opened up about being pitted against Ranbir Kapoor in their early days.

Ranbir Kapoor and Imran Khan made their Bollywood debut around the same time. While Ranbir Kapoor was seen in Saawariya in 2007, Imran made his debut with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na in 2008. As such, the two actors were often compared and contrasted. Imran Khan recently spoke about these comparisons and said they left an unpleasant aftertaste.

Speaking to India Today, Imran said, “It's a shame that it still leaves a very unpleasant aftertaste because that's not how I saw it and from my conversations with Ranbir at the At the time, he never got involved in this matter either.

He added: “My memories of him are that he was also very attentive. He took the job very seriously. He's a movie buff. And he wasn't getting involved in this matter either. It's the spicy stuff they like to talk about in the gossip magazines, so it leaves a nasty aftertaste, but if none of us buy into it, then it doesn't fit in that part. I remember here and there a few particularly ugly things would come out and we would always make a point of reaching out and saying Listen, aisa aisa hua hai, are we cool?

Meanwhile, Imran Khan is gearing up to make his comeback to Bollywood after a nine-year hiatus, marking a significant moment in his career. Although it was earlier reported that Imran would star in Vir Das' directorial debut Happy Patel, he was quick to dismiss the rumours. He told Times Entertainment: “That’s not true. Vir Das directs and stars in Happy Patel. I'm not in the movie. They just used a photo of me as part of a joke in the movie. This has discouraged Imran Khan's fans, who are eagerly waiting for his comeback after a long hiatus. He was last seen in Katti Batti in 2015.

As for Ranbir, after the massive success of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal directorial, the actor is busy filming Nitesh Tiwaris Ramayana. Ranbir will play Ram in the film and Sai Pallavi will play Sita. He will next be seen in Love and War with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after his debut.

