Trump's silent trial: prosecution and defense seek to score final points





NEW YORK (AP) Donald Trump's historic hush money trial hinges on the testimony of a prosecution witness who lied on the stand and cannot be trusted, a defense lawyer said Tuesday during closing arguments as he urged jurors for an acquittal in the first criminal case. against a former American president.

The proceedings, expected to last all day, give lawyers one last chance to address the Manhattan jury and score final points with the panel before beginning to deliberate on Trump's fate.

What there is to know:

President Trump is innocent. He committed no crime and the prosecutor failed to meet the burden of proof, period, said defense attorney Todd Blanche, who said the evidence in the case should make you leave you hungry.

In an hour-long speech to the jury, Blanche attacked the basic premise of the case, which accuses Trump of conspiring to conceal cash payments that prosecutors say were made on his behalf during the presidential election of 2016 to quell a claim by pornographic actors that she had had sex. meeting with Trump a decade earlier.

Blanche countered the lawsuits' portrayal of Trump as a detail-oriented manager who paid close attention to the checks he signed and rejected the notion that the alleged hush money scheme amounted to illegal interference in the election.

Every campaign in this country is a conspiracy to promote a candidate, a group of people working together to help someone win, Blanche said.

After more than four weeks of testimony, the summaries represent a momentous and historically unprecedented task for the jury as it decides whether to convict the presumptive Republican presidential nominee in connection with the payments.

Former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters outside Manhattan Criminal Court on May 21, 2024 in New York. (Michael M. Santiago/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Because prosecutors have the burden of proof, they will present their arguments last.

Prosecutors will tell jurors they have heard enough testimony to convict Trump of all charges, while defense lawyers aim to create doubts about the strength of the evidence by targeting Michael Cohen's credibility. Trump's former lawyer and personal fixer pleaded guilty to federal charges for his role in the secret money payments and was the main prosecution witness at trial.

You can't convict President Trump of a crime beyond a reasonable doubt on Michael Cohen's word, Blanche said, adding that Cohen told you a number of things that were outright lies.

After closing arguments, the judge will explain to the jury the law governing the case and the factors the committee may consider during deliberations.

Jurors take notes as Stormy Daniels testifies in Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business records, charges punishable by up to four years in prison. He has pleaded not guilty and denied any wrongdoing. It's unclear whether prosecutors would seek prison time if convicted, or whether the judge would impose that sentence if asked.

The case centers on a $130,000 payment Cohen made to porn actor Stormy Daniels in the final days of the 2016 election to prevent her from going public with her story of a sexual encounter she says she had with Trump 10 years earlier in a Lake Tahoe hotel suite. . Trump denied Daniels' account, and her lawyer, during hours of questioning at the trial, accused her of making it up.

When Trump reimbursed Cohen, the payments were recorded as being for legal services, which prosecutors say were intended to conceal the true purpose of the Daniels transaction and illegally interfere in the election in which Trump defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Trump's lawyers say these were legitimate payments for genuine legal services, and they say his celebrity, particularly during the campaign, made him a target for extortion.

Blanche, delivering a PowerPoint presentation to jurors, pointed to emails and testimony showing that Cohen actually worked on some legal matters for Trump that year. While Cohen described this work as very minimal, Blanche claimed the opposite.

Cohen lied to you. Cohen lied to you, Blanche said, her voice becoming more emphatic.

Blanche also sought to distance Trump from reimbursement mechanisms, saying the checks to Cohen were signed while Trump was preoccupied with the presidency in 2017.

He pointed to testimony from a former Trump Organization controller, who told jurors he never spoke to Trump about how to characterize payments sent to an accounts payable staffer. Blanche also noted that another Trump aide said Trump would sign checks while meeting with people or on the phone, without knowing what they were about.

Among the nearly two dozen witnesses were Daniels, who described in sometimes vivid detail the meeting she said she had with Trump; David Pecker, the former publisher of the National Enquirer, who said he used his media company to protect Trump by suppressing stories that could harm his campaign, including paying a former Playboy model $150,000 to prevent him from going public with a claim that she had a year-long affair with Trump; and Cohen, who testified that Trump was intimately involved in the secret money discussions. Just pay him, the now-disbarred lawyer said, quoting Trump.

Prosecutors are expected to remind jurors of the bank statements, emails and other documentary evidence they viewed, as well as an audio recording in which Cohen and Trump can be heard discussing the deal involving Playboy model Karen McDougal. Trump also denied any relationship with McDougal.

Defense attorneys called two witnesses, neither from Trump. They focused much of their energy on discrediting Cohen, emphasizing his own criminal history, his past lies and his recollection of key details.

Under cross-examination, for example, Cohen admitted to stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the Trump Company by demanding to be reimbursed for money he didn't spend. Cohen admitted to once telling a prosecutor that he felt Daniels and his lawyer were extorting Trump.

The New York prosecution is one of four criminal cases pending against Trump as he seeks to retake the White House from Democrat Joe Biden. It is unclear whether any of the others will be tried before the November election.

Associated Press writer Michelle L. Price in New York contributed to this report.

Follow the AP's coverage of former President Donald Trump at https://apnews.com/hub/donald-trump.

