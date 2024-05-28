When Imran Khan was asked about his co-star Anushka Sharma's two-piece bikini during an interview: It was horribly uncomfortable | Bollywood News





Imran Khan, despite his absence in films, has managed to make news with his honest, candid and unfiltered interviews. The actor, who was last seen in Katti Batti, was a constant media target when he was still acting in films, often pitted against actors like Ranbir Kapoor. In a recent interview, Imran revealed that around a decade ago, he was much more cautious because the media had a “narrow and 'reductive' view of the world and only wanted to change his statements to make things 'spicy' .

Ranbir Kapoor and Imran Khan made their film debut around the same time.

Recalling an incident when he was promoting his film Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, with Anushka Sharma, who was directing the film, the Jaane Tu.. Ya Jaane Na actor said that instead of asking pertinent questions To reporters, he was asked about his co-star's clothes in the Vishal Bhardwaj directorial. “We perceived Matru… as a thematic film. I was thrown into a room full of journalists and suddenly someone asked me, “Is film mein Anushka ji ne two-piece bikini pehni hai?” Do I baare me aap kya kahenge? (What do you think of Anushka wearing a two-piece bikini?)' It was horribly uncomfortable. I thought, “Main Kya Kahoon? (What do I say now?)',” the Delhi Belly actor told India Today.

Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, released in 2013

Imran Khan also explained that at the time, the press used to bring up his uncle Aamir Khan's name during interviews to grab headlines. “They would ask things like, 'Aap ke mamu ne yeh film dekhi hai, unka kya kehna hai?' (Has your uncle seen the movie? What does he think?)' They wanted to somehow get a mention from another famous person,' the man said 41 years old.

The actor explained that the press did not understand his ironic sense of humor, which amounted to a misunderstanding. Imran said: “The media landscape has evolved today and I think people now approach it with much greater sensitivity and a degree of self-regulation. At that time, everyone participated in a race. My ironic, deadpan humor would not reach and they would take what I said seriously. They would say, “Oh, this guy is seriously saying that,” and they would report it like that. They wouldn't understand my sarcasm or irony.

