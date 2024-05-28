Xi's rare symposium with business leaders hints at third plenum agenda – The Diplomat

Starting May 22, China's top leader, Xi Jinping, embarked on an inspection tour of Shandong, China's third-largest provincial economy. The next day, he chaired a symposium in Jinan, marking the first such convening of such business leaders and experts since late 2020. High-ranking members of the Politburo Standing Committee, including Wang Huning, chairman of the Conference Chinese People's Political Consultative Committee, and Cai Qi, director of the General Office of the Central Committee, was also present.

Xi's Shandong symposium is a crucial indicator of the themes and priorities expected to dominate the upcoming third plenum of the Communist Party Central Committee, which is scheduled for July. The symposium panel brought together six executives from public, private and multinational companies, alongside three eminent economists. This diverse gathering, including top foreign business executives such as Isabel Ge Mahe of Apple and Yin Zheng of Schneider Electric China, highlighted the international dimension of the meeting and marked an effort to integrate global perspectives in the development of China's economic policy.

According to Xinhua News Agency, participants proposed comprehensive reforms, such as deepening power system reforms, harnessing technology to modernize traditional industries and improving the macroeconomic governance framework.

Such high-level engagements between Chinese leaders and business experts are rare; Thursday's symposium was only the third of its kind since 2018. The participation of prominent New Keynesian economists at the recent assembly suggested a possible recalibration of the administration's strategy: post-Third Plenum macroeconomic policies could adopt a more proactive approach, moving away from the conservative fiscal policies that have marked recent years.

At the symposium, Xi Jinping called for resolutely dismantling institutional barriers that hinder modernization with Chinese characteristics, stressing the need for systematic and integrated reforms. He stressed the importance of addressing critical areas such as jobs, income growth, education, health care and housing. Xi called for the implementation of measures meeting urgent public needs and garnering broad support.

Analysts say the most pressing institutional hurdles to overcome include China's strict household registration system and tax revenue sharing framework. With China's urbanization rate already high, the government may launch land and household registration reforms after the third plenum to reinvigorate demand. This could potentially involve allowing farmers to exchange part of their land ownership for rights to purchase urban housing, thereby reducing housing stock.

Xi stressed that the Central Committee conducts in-depth research and solicits opinions widely before making important decisions. He assured that suggestions from business representatives and experts would be seriously considered and integrated. However, the symposium should be seen not only as a forum for policy input, but also as a tool for strategic signaling.

Given the short interval between the symposium and the third plenum, participants' suggestions are unlikely to significantly change the plenums' agenda. On the contrary, the composition of the delegates and the issues discussed convey a powerful message to national and international observers. This carefully curated assembly reflects Beijing's intention to project a pro-reform and pro-business image amid wavering confidence in China's economic trajectory.

The choice of the symposium, just before the July plenum, is a calculated decision aimed at demonstrating to the international community that China remains open for business. By inviting foreign leaders and highlighting their participation, Xi's administration aims to counter negative perceptions and reassure global investors of China's pro-business stance. This deliberate decision aims to project an image of inclusion and responsiveness, essential to attracting and retaining foreign investment in a difficult economic context.

Additionally, the symposium serves as a deliberate communication to the domestic private sector, affirming the administrations' support and willingness to listen to their concerns. The presence of prominent private sector leaders underlines the message that Beijing values ​​its role in the economy and seeks to foster a more favorable business environment. This signal is essential to strengthen the confidence of national businesses and encourage investments, key elements to support economic growth.

However, it is imperative to temper expectations with a dose of realism. Xi's administration remains steadfast in its commitment to modernization with Chinese characteristics, a model that departs from Western paradigms by emphasizing state power to build industrial capabilities, fostering domestic rather than foreign companies and by prioritizing production rather than consumption. This approach remains the cornerstone of Xi's economic philosophy.

Market skepticism about China's economic prospects has been brewing for years. Under Xi's leadership, China has adopted a more security-focused, insular and authoritarian stance, raising doubts about its commitment to reforms. Recent actions, such as raids on foreign consultancies and companies, exacerbate these concerns and erode investor confidence, casting doubt on China's ability to maintain the open, reform-oriented policies that have supported its past economic successes.

Xi's administration is unlikely to compromise on core political principles or the leadership of the Communist Party. The proposed reforms will focus on improving economic efficiency and innovation within the parameters of the existing policy framework, thereby ensuring that political stability and continuity are preserved.

One of the major challenges facing Xi's administration is the erosion of confidence, particularly evident in the current decline of the real estate sector despite recent government efforts to rejuvenate it, including lowering mortgage interest rates and implementing a 300 billion yuan loan facility. These measures have been criticized as being too little and too late.

Fundamentally, the problem is not a lack of government intervention or its perceived inadequacy. Rebuilding trust, after years of strict regulatory crackdown and COVID-19-induced economic downturn, will be a long and arduous process. The widespread lack of confidence in Chinese policymakers' ability to manage a slowing economy is evident, with market participants demanding more substantial policy interventions before reconsidering, let alone committing to, their bearish stance on the Chinese market. again.

Additionally, broader economic and demographic trends further complicate China's economic outlook. Declining birth rates, aging populations, challenges in transitioning to cleaner energy sources, secular changes in global supply chains, and international geopolitical tensions present structural barriers to demand which are unlikely to reverse in the short term. Combined with the current economic slowdown, these factors suggest that the road to recovery will be long and fraught with challenges.

Xi Jinping's symposium in Shandong expresses a pro-reform stance, but rhetoric alone will not be enough. Concrete actions and substantive policy changes are essential to restore confidence in China's economic trajectory.