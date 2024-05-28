Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz calls some judges 'black sheep'; accuses them of relieving Imran Khan





Lahore: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday leveled serious allegations against some sitting judges, calling them “black sheep” for allegedly helping jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan in various cases.

Addressing the general council meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) which re-elected his elder brother and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif as party president, Shehbaz said: “Some black sheep in the justice system are determined to provide relief. to Imran Khan.

“Black sheep in the justice system are there to save Imran Niazi from 190 billion pounds and other cases. Every day it is planned how to release him on bail in some cases,” he said.

There has been a tug-of-war between the powerful military and the judiciary following the letter of six judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) addressed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Qazi Faez Isa.

The judges urged the chief justice to take up the issue of interference of the country's spy agencies in court matters to get the desired verdicts in different cases, especially in Khan-related cases.

Khan, the 71-year-old founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has been in jail since August last year and is facing over 200 cases.

Shehbaz further said that Nawaz Sharif has not been released on bail for many years, but in Khan's case, judges are protecting his black acts.

He also criticized Khan for comparing former Bangladesh President Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and former Pakistani army chief General Yahya Khan.

“Imran Khan Niazi, who used to sit at the feet of the generals, talks about Mujeebur Rehman and General Yahya,” he said.

A day earlier, Khan uploaded a video on his X account making a comparison between Rahman and Yahya.

“Every Pakistani should study the Hamoodur Rahman Commission report and know who was the real traitor, General Yahya Khan or Sheikh Mujibur Rahman,” he said.

“Imran Khan Niazi, the way you defame Pakistan Army officers and their families, the nation will not forgive you. The language Niazi used against military personnel in London, if anyone else 'Had done so, his tongue could have been cut out,' Shehbaz said.

Published on May 28, 2024, 04:26 PM IST

