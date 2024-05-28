Making the Tories pay for their crimes against Britain | 2024 general election

Yes, Jonathan Freedland, the Tory cruelty, neglect and lies are appalling, but they didn't start 14 years ago (Make this election a punishment condemning Tories for 14 years of cruelty and lies, 24 may). It was between 1979 and 1997, when they last held power, that the Conservatives began to degrade everything they touched.

Freedland mentions two things: rivers and seas are polluted by sewage, and the lack of affordable housing can be directly attributed to the privatization of public goods. We should consider this theft. No matter how harshly we punish conservatives, even if they never return to power, it is difficult to see how we could recover even the assets given away in the last century, let alone those we are still losing . The long list only begins with libraries, swimming pools and playgrounds. This includes family centers, youth clubs, theater, art, music, health, heritage, trust, decency, essential services for a life, shriveled assets and resources, as said Freedland, through willful neglect.

It's hard to think about what these conservatives want to keep. Depriving them of power for as long as necessary is the most significant punishment voters can inflict.

Janet Dub

Peebles, Scottish Borders

I agree with Jonathan Freedland who generally condemns the disastrous austerity policies of David Cameron and George Osborne. He describes with such ease the appalling damage caused to so much crucial infrastructure, to water quality, to local authority services and to the living standards of low-income families. And I agree on the madness of Boris Johnson's shameful behavior during Brexit.

But I can't imagine what purpose the punishment could serve, as tempting as it may seem. These men are no longer Prime Minister or Chancellor. These policies, even if they unfortunately do not have their effects, belong to the past. All that matters now is what can be done to recover what was lost and begin to rebuild. Besides the madness of the Rwandan plan, I believe that Rishi Sunak is a good, honest and very intelligent man. How many others are there in political parties? We need it more than ever.

I don't know how I'm going to vote. But wanting to punish the old conservatives seems to be the least valid basis for decision.

Dione Johnson

Hartley Wintney, Hampshire

Jonathan Freedland rightly condemns the appalling and destructive record of Conservative governments over the past 14 years, as well as the many incompetent and dangerous ministers. However, he fails to mention that many of these people personally benefited enormously during this period while the citizens were plunged into poverty and debt.

The vested interests of leading conservatives, most of whom own large real estate portfolios, are rarely detailed in the media. These wealthy landlords and their friends will be delighted that calling a general election has sunk the (already diluted) Tenant Reform Bill; evictions will continue and excessive rents will flourish.

Steve Richards

Bath

What eloquence and what a sad truth in Jonathan Freedlands' article. The Tories have indeed degraded everything they have touched, their slash and burn policies on public services and the NHS, corruption, hypocrisy, lies, appalling treatment of refugees and much more have transformed the UK into a difficult place to live. Looking forward to July 4, their long-awaited day of judgment.

Vicky Wolmuth

London

Jonathan Freedlands' article is such a devastating and accurate critique of the last 14 years that I keep a copy by the front door in response to Conservative party canvassers.

Stephen Bibby

Silchester, Hampshire