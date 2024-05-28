Prime Minister Narendra Modi's exclusive interview on ABP Ananda at 8 pm today ahead of Lok Sabha Election 2024 result





Exclusive interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi live: Hello and welcome to this Live Blog. Please follow this space and keep refreshing the page for all the latest updates and developments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's exclusive interview with ABP Network. During the exclusive interview, Prime Minister Modi spoke exclusively to Suman De of ABP Ananda and Romana Isar Khan and Rohit Sawal of ABP News. Ahead of the upcoming Phase 7 of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to ABP Network on Tuesday (May 28) in an exclusive interview. In the final and seventh phase, a total of 57 parliamentary constituencies across eight states and union territories will vote on June 1. The results will be announced on June 4. The seats up for polling in the final phase include 13 seats each in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, nine in West Bengal, eight in Bihar, six in Odisha, four in Himachal Pradesh and three in Jharkhand. Voting for a seat in the Union Territory of Chandigarh will also be held in phase 7. PM Modi to address election rallies in West Bengal today As the final phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections approaches, Prime Minister Modi will address public rallies in Jharkhand and West Bengal today. After holding an election rally in Jharkhand's Dumka, Prime Minister Modi is expected to address two election rallies in Bengal's Barasat and Jadavpur today. Subsequently, he will pay tribute to Subhash Chandra Bose before carrying out a roadshow in Calcutta. Prime Minister Modi will then pay floral tribute to Swami Vivekanda before concluding the day's campaign. Bengal will be the best performing state for BJP: PM Modi Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an interview with news agency ANI, criticized the Trinamool Congress in Bengal. Lashing out at Mamata Banerjee's party, PM Modi said, “TMC party is fighting for its existence in Bengal elections. In the last Assembly elections, there were 3 of us and the people of Bengal took us to 80 (seats), we got an overwhelming majority in the last Lok Sabha elections. » The Prime Minister further claimed that in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the best performing state for the BJP would be West Bengal. “The BJP is getting maximum success in West Bengal. Elections in West Bengal are one-sided, people are leading them and because of that, people are sitting in the government. PM Modi also said that BJP workers were being put in jail ahead of the Bengal elections as the TMC was frustrated. Stay with ABP LIVE for the exclusive interview of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

