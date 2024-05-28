As in the past, BPJS was very busy, later you will feel the benefits of Tapera





Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) considers it normal for people to calculate salary cuts of 3% for social housing (Tapera). Yes, everything counts. Normally, in the new policy, people will certainly also do the calculations, be capable or capable No capable, heavy or No “It's difficult,” said Joko Widodo after attending the inauguration event of the Ansor of the Future at Istora Senayan, Gelora Bung Karno, Jakarta, Monday (27/5/2024) quoted Between. The President said the policy regarding Tapera was the same as the implementation of the Policy on Contribution Assistance Beneficiaries (PBI) of the Health Insurance Administering Agency (BPJS), which had also been previously widely discussed by the public. As in the past, the BPJS, in addition to the PBI, which released 96 million, was also busy. However, after walking, I felt that the hospital was free. Things like this will be felt after the walk. Otherwise, there are usually pros and cons, Jokowi said. The government will reduce the salaries of civil servants, the private sector, state-owned enterprises and the TNI/Polri by 3% to finance public housing savings (Tapera). This was revealed in Government Regulation (PP) Number 21 of 2024 Concerning Amendments to PP Number 25 of 2O2O Concerning the Implementation of Savings in Public Housing which was recently signed by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) . Article 7 explains the details of workers who are included in the criteria, namely civil servants (PNS), state civil servants (ASN), TNI/Polri, state civil servants, employees of public companies. State/BUMD, private sector workers and self-employed workers (independent). Article 15, paragraph (1), of the PP specifies that the amount of participants' savings is set at 3% of the salary or wages for worker participants and of the income for self-employed participants. At the same time, paragraph (2) specifies that employers bear 0.5% and workers 2.5%.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.beritasatu.com/ekonomi/2819270/jokowi-seperti-dahulu-bpjs-semua-ramai-nanti-akan-rasakan-manfaat-tapera The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos